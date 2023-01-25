Read full article on original website
Related
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
Sportsnaut
Looking ahead at Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024
The Baseball Hall of Fame announcement Tuesday was a celebration of third base, and it could be more of the
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Which former MLB players will make the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024?
After Scott Rolen was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023, which former MLB players will earn their place in Cooperstown in 2024?. The “small Hall” mentality of voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) once again shined through on Tuesday when it was announced that only one former MLB player on the ballot had earned the necessary 75 percent of votes in order to be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame (Scott Rolen was named on 76.3 of the returned ballots, culminating what has been a build of support over his six years on the ballot).
Scott Rolen Enters HOF: Entire 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Voting Results
St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023, by the BBWAA. Here's a look at the entire ballot voting results for Cooperstown this year.
FOX Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame: 2024's top first-year candidates
Next year's National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is chock-full of legendary names. Eight-time Gold Glove third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player elected to Cooperstown for the Class for 2023 through its traditional voting method — Fred McGriff was voted in by the Contemporary Era Committee in December — but that likely won't be the case 12 months from now.
Did the Baseball Hall of Fame accidentally leak Scott Rolen's election? A Reddit user made a convincing case
Scott Rolen, one of MLB's great two-way third basemen, will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame after six years of waiting. The announcement was made Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network, but some baseball fans already had an inkling Rolen's chances were good. No, we're not talking about Ryan Thibodeaux and his band of ballot-trackers, who continued their yeoman's work by tracking all publicly available Cooperstown ballots.
Sportsnaut
Jeff Kent displeased with Hall of Fame voting process
Jeff Kent came up empty in his 10th and final appearance on the writers’ ballot for entry into the Baseball
Former Phillies 3B Scott Rolen narrowly elected into Hall of Fame
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A former Philadelphia Phillie will be enshrined in Cooperstown this summer. Scott Rolen was elected to baseball's Hall of Fame on Tuesday night with five votes to spare above the 75% needed.The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner appeared on 297 of 389 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America for 76.3%. A player needed 292 votes for election."You don't think about this. You think about doing the best you can," Rolen said. "I never thought the Hall of Fame was going to be the answer."Rolen had a .281 batting average with 316 homers...
littleleague.org
Two Little League® Grads to Be Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame This Summer
The Baseball Hall of Fame will see two inductees earn their plaques in Cooperstown this summer, both of whom got their starts on Little League® fields growing up. Scott Rolen, a graduate of Jasper (Ind.) National Little League, will join Fred McGriff of Forest Heights Little League (Tampa, Fla.) as the two players to earn the biggest honor in the game as the Class of 2023.
Todd Helton, former Tennessee Vols star, falls short of Baseball Hall of Fame election
Former Tennessee Vols star Todd Helton didn’t hear the call from Cooperstown on Tuesday, falling just short of an election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Helton, a Knoxville Central graduate, is halfway through his 10 years of eligibility. But this was the closest he had come. A candidate must appear on at...
FOX Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame: Are Todd Helton, Billy Wagner next?
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America elected one man, Scott Rolen, into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. He’ll join Fred McGriff, a Contemporary Eras Committee inductee, at this summer’s induction ceremony in Cooperstown. Here are our takeaways from Tuesday’s news. Voters do right...
Post’s writers vote just one into Baseball Hall of Fame
The newest inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame – if any – will be announced Tuesday evening and The Post’s 10 voters have just one player – Scott Rolen — receiving more than 75 percent of the needed vote (eight or more votes out of 10). Andruw Jones came the next closest with six votes. Ex-Met and Yankee Carlos Beltran received just four and Alex Rodriguez, who won a World Series in The Bronx, manage just two. He’s how The Post’s writers voted: Rolen could become just the 18th third baseman elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, the fewest of any...
Comments / 0