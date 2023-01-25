Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
'I Started Dating My Best Friend, He Said One Thing That Made Me End it'
Katie McNamara told Newsweek about the friendship that helped change her perspective on romantic relationships.
Dad says he 'knew something was wrong' as he put daughter to bed hours before she died
A dad has admitted that 'he knew something was wrong' when he put his daughter to bed - and just hours later she was dead. David Hutton, from Bury, had heard the sound of daughter Isla's laughter just hours beforehand as they walked up and down an escalator - something the six-year-old loved to do.
Ex-stepdaughter who told stepdad he wasn't her father after divorce, asked for money, he reminded her he's not her dad
Evidently, one young woman who pretty much told her stepfather to get lost, after his divorce from her mother four years prior, resurfaced to ask him for money. He made a Reddit post to explain the situation.
I hate wearing bras – I want to normalize going bra-free, I don’t think I need them anyway
A WOMAN who can't be bothered to wear bras has shared that she thinks we should normalize going bra-free. She doesn't think she needs the constricting undergarments. The woman, Taylor Tracy, posted a video of her dancing to a song on TikTok. She went braless in a black tank that...
I’ve never forgotten the advice of a 100-year-old cowgirl: ‘Always check your own girth strap’
In theory it’s advice about riding horses safely, but advice dispensed via Gabrielle Chan’s husband is a lesson in personal responsibility too
Fiction: I installed a secret camera on my wife's office. What I saw her boss doing to her made me cry!
Note: This is a fictional article, it was written only for entertainment, the facts in this article are not true. Hidden cameras have revealed various evils in workplaces, churches, hotels, schools, mosques, and other public places. Humans are not immune to temptation, but we should strive to do our best in whatever situation we find ourselves in. The world's immorality is spreading, and soon it will be nothing more than a public brothel. The government and private sectors are currently attempting to combat sexual immorality by installing private cameras to guide all workers' behaviour.
WIBC.com
16-Year-Old Loses his life after mistaking car as his own at Castleton Mall
Guy talks about the tragic shooting at Castleton Mall, where according to reports a 16-year-old lost his life when he mistook another person’s car as his own. Guy talks about the use of lethal force in cases like this one, and whether or not the shooter will be charged in the death of this young man. Guy talks about the question one must ask themselves any time they are found in a situation where they may use lethal force.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
I’m going to be the world’s tallest man – I’m bigger than houses in my village but people always ask me the same thing
A GIANT dubbed the world's tallest man towers over the houses in his village - and even wears shoes made out of tyres. Sulemana Abdul Samed, 29, has been growing at an extraordinary rate for years - and at a recent check-up, he was told he had reached a whopping height of 9ft 6in.
Woman who was paralysed after friend pushed her into pool says she'll 'never get over it'
A bride-to-be who was paralysed after her friend pushed her into a swimming pool on her hen do has said she'll never 'get over it'. Rachelle Chapman, from North Carolina, US, was paralysed from the chest down after the incident in 2010, which saw her friend push her into a pool.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Woman Comes to Realization That She and Her Husband May Have Spent Many Lifetimes Together
A true love story if there ever were one...
Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my boyfriend with a co-worker — he has no idea
DEAR ABBY: I’m in a three-year relationship, but my significant other, “Ron,” is extremely cautious about emotional attachment. It took him two years to tell me he loves me or even to express any form of serious affection. In addition, he’s consumed by his job and worries about how his co-workers perceive him. He seems to prioritize work relationships over our relationship. Because I have been depressed by the meager affection he shows me, I began an intimate relationship with a former co-worker, “Dan.” Dan expresses no reservations or restraint in his feelings for me. He makes me feel appreciated, beautiful...
Man learns 'his son' is 'his uncle' after catching girlfriend's affair with grandfather
A man finds out that his son is actually his uncle after realizing that his girlfriend was being intimate with his own grandfather. Samir Simpson-Bey, a TikTok user, shared a video on social media where he mentioned that he couldn’t believe the fact that he anticipated more from a man. He found that his son was really his uncle. His grandfather was having an affair with his girlfriend the whole time they were together.
When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval
After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Mother Learns her Son's Bride is her Long-lost Daughter on their Wedding Day after she Spots a Birthmark
A woman discovered that her son’s bride was her long-lost daughter on their wedding day. The incident occurred in Suzhou, Jiangsu province in China, 20 years after the woman had lost her daughter. The mother shares that she moved heaven and earth to find her daughter, but her efforts were in vain.
Widower's new wife and stepson call favoritism because he won't split his daughter's college fund or sell her rings
Evidently, one man's new wife and her 18-year-old son feel entitled to half of the money in his 17-year-old daughter's college fund as well as jewelry that belongs to the daughter.
People kept calling me a different name for years – then I bumped into my identical stranger living in the same town
A MAN was puzzled why people kept calling him by a different name - until he discovered he had a doppelganger. Retired priest Neil Richardson bumped into his identical stranger twin John Jemison when they both went on a coach trip. The duo discovered that apart from their looks, they...
Woman refuses to attend best friend's wedding because she had just started a new job: 'Who gets married on a Tuesday?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Who gets married on a Tuesday? That's what I'd like to know. In retrospect, I guess I already know the answer. My best friend got married on a Tuesday afternoon, and I refused to attend her wedding.
Comments / 2