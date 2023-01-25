Tyler “Ty” Utley Judd, age 40, of Farina, Illinois passed away from this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. in Wyoming. Ty was born on September 17, 1982 in Powell, Wyoming to Luman and Mary Ann (Pearce) Judd. Tyler lived in many places having grown up in a military family. He lived in Arizona, Florida, Alaska, Idaho, and Wyoming. Tyler was always a wandering soul which led him to join the United States Navy in 2003. Tyler served his country admirably while defending his country until 2007. Even then he continued to serve others. He married Krisandra Robin Koehler on August 26, 2017 in Cody, Wyoming.

