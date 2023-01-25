Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Altamont Advances To The Championship Of NTC Tournament By Winning 59-48 Over Dieterich
On Thursday night in the semi finals of the NTC Tournament Altamont held off a strong comeback by Dieterich to advance back to the championship game. They will try to defend their crown getting there with a 59-48 win over the Maroons. The game started out well for Altamont, almost...
Effingham Radio
Cumberland Falls To Decatur LSA 60-39; Will Be In Third Place Game Saturday
If Cumberland could just have the 2nd and 3rd quarters count Cumberland would be heading to the championship game but unfortunately the 1st and 4th quarters did in the Pirates as they fell 60-39. Cumberland scored the first basket of the game but LSA would take a 3-2 lead and...
Effingham Radio
Altamont Moves On To The Semi Finals Of The NTC Tournament With 67-55 Win Over Neoga
In the first round of the 87th NTC Basketball Tournament began with a battle of the Indians. As it was the higher seeded team who came out with the win. Altamont is on to the next round after handing Neoga a 67-55 loss, as the defending champs advance to the semi finals.
Effingham Radio
Tonya Rae Ramsey-Boyles, 49
Tonya Rae Ramsey-Boyles, 49, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home in Watson. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Tonya was born May 31, 1973 in Robinson, the daughter of Mickey E....
Effingham Radio
Drake Lee Armstrong, 5 Months
Angel on earth, Drake Lee Armstrong, gained his wings on January 23, 2023 at Crawford Memorial Hospital. Drake was born at 5:13 am at St Anthony Memorial Hospital on August 18,2022, to Kyle and Brett Armstrong. Drake was the light of his brother, Leo’s life. Drake possessed a soul too...
Effingham Radio
Closings And Cancellations For January 25th
Charleston Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. Vandalia Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. North Clay switching to e-learning Wednesday. South Central switching to e-learning Wednesday. Beecher City switching to e-learning Wednesday. Lake Land College is closed. Altamont Unit 10 is closed. Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A is closed. Altamont Lutheran is closed. St....
Effingham Radio
Newest Hall Of FAME Award Winner Named
The newest recepient of this award for high achievement in math or science is Riley Berg of Altamont High School. Riley’s pursuit will be toward being a physical therapist following high school. Pictured with Riley are Michael Tappendorf of Milano & Grunloh Engineers and Jon Frohning of Pro Rehab.
Effingham Radio
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18 of Palestine, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to Jackson’s family to assist with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brmvg-jackson-memorial?qid=203ac7252deb29c71d1a01b37e8ff044. Jackson...
Effingham Radio
EIU Again Reports Growth in Spring Enrollment Numbers
In the past six years, EIU’s spring enrollment has grown 31 percent across all state-mandated reporting categories. Spring enrollment at Eastern Illinois University is again on the upswing. The Charleston, Illinois-based public regional university is reporting a spring-to-spring enrollment increase of 3.8 percent—approximately 326 students—from January 2022 to January...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Miss Clay County Fair crowned Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
Miss Clay County Fair Paige Van Dyke of Louisville is the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She was crowned Sunday night at the end of the weekend pageant. Van Dyke will be the official hostess of the Illinois State and DuQuion State Fair. She is the daughter of John and Katrina Van Dyke and is currently attending Oklahoma State University majoring in ag communications with a minor in special education. She hopes someday to start an agriculture program for special needs students.
Effingham Radio
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Effingham Radio
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, Marion Counties
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the counties of Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, and Marion. Including the cities of Sullivan, Centralia, Salem, Litchfield, and Vandalia. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY. WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 5...
southernillinoisnow.com
City of Centralia declares snow emergency beginning at three Tuesday afternoon
Due to the expected winter weather, the City of Centralia is declaring a snow emergency effective as of three Tuesday afternoon through 11 Thursday night. A snow emergency simply means that residents should not park their vehicles on the following streets but rather park in the alley or in their driveway.
WAND TV
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
Effingham Radio
Tyler “Ty” Utley Judd, 40
Tyler “Ty” Utley Judd, age 40, of Farina, Illinois passed away from this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. in Wyoming. Ty was born on September 17, 1982 in Powell, Wyoming to Luman and Mary Ann (Pearce) Judd. Tyler lived in many places having grown up in a military family. He lived in Arizona, Florida, Alaska, Idaho, and Wyoming. Tyler was always a wandering soul which led him to join the United States Navy in 2003. Tyler served his country admirably while defending his country until 2007. Even then he continued to serve others. He married Krisandra Robin Koehler on August 26, 2017 in Cody, Wyoming.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College to Host Laker Visit Day
Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 in the Luther Student Center, giving potential students the opportunity to learn about The Laker Advantage and how it can guide them on the path to success. Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador,...
WAND TV
Man killed in Macon County crash identified
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
