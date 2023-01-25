ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamont, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Tonya Rae Ramsey-Boyles, 49

Tonya Rae Ramsey-Boyles, 49, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home in Watson. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Tonya was born May 31, 1973 in Robinson, the daughter of Mickey E....
WATSON, IL
Effingham Radio

Drake Lee Armstrong, 5 Months

Angel on earth, Drake Lee Armstrong, gained his wings on January 23, 2023 at Crawford Memorial Hospital. Drake was born at 5:13 am at St Anthony Memorial Hospital on August 18,2022, to Kyle and Brett Armstrong. Drake was the light of his brother, Leo’s life. Drake possessed a soul too...
NEWTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Closings And Cancellations For January 25th

Charleston Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. Vandalia Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. North Clay switching to e-learning Wednesday. South Central switching to e-learning Wednesday. Beecher City switching to e-learning Wednesday. Lake Land College is closed. Altamont Unit 10 is closed. Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A is closed. Altamont Lutheran is closed. St....
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Newest Hall Of FAME Award Winner Named

The newest recepient of this award for high achievement in math or science is Riley Berg of Altamont High School. Riley’s pursuit will be toward being a physical therapist following high school. Pictured with Riley are Michael Tappendorf of Milano & Grunloh Engineers and Jon Frohning of Pro Rehab.
ALTAMONT, IL
Effingham Radio

Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18

Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18 of Palestine, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to Jackson’s family to assist with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brmvg-jackson-memorial?qid=203ac7252deb29c71d1a01b37e8ff044. Jackson...
PALESTINE, IL
Effingham Radio

EIU Again Reports Growth in Spring Enrollment Numbers

In the past six years, EIU’s spring enrollment has grown 31 percent across all state-mandated reporting categories. Spring enrollment at Eastern Illinois University is again on the upswing. The Charleston, Illinois-based public regional university is reporting a spring-to-spring enrollment increase of 3.8 percent—approximately 326 students—from January 2022 to January...
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
CHARLESTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Miss Clay County Fair crowned Miss Illinois County Fair Queen

Miss Clay County Fair Paige Van Dyke of Louisville is the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She was crowned Sunday night at the end of the weekend pageant. Van Dyke will be the official hostess of the Illinois State and DuQuion State Fair. She is the daughter of John and Katrina Van Dyke and is currently attending Oklahoma State University majoring in ag communications with a minor in special education. She hopes someday to start an agriculture program for special needs students.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Tracy Ann Kistler, 54

Tracy Ann Kistler, 54, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.
WATSON, IL
WAND TV

Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City

MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
MACON, IL
Effingham Radio

Tyler “Ty” Utley Judd, 40

Tyler “Ty” Utley Judd, age 40, of Farina, Illinois passed away from this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. in Wyoming. Ty was born on September 17, 1982 in Powell, Wyoming to Luman and Mary Ann (Pearce) Judd. Tyler lived in many places having grown up in a military family. He lived in Arizona, Florida, Alaska, Idaho, and Wyoming. Tyler was always a wandering soul which led him to join the United States Navy in 2003. Tyler served his country admirably while defending his country until 2007. Even then he continued to serve others. He married Krisandra Robin Koehler on August 26, 2017 in Cody, Wyoming.
FARINA, IL
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College to Host Laker Visit Day

Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 in the Luther Student Center, giving potential students the opportunity to learn about The Laker Advantage and how it can guide them on the path to success. Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador,...
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in Macon County crash identified

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
MACON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
SALEM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy