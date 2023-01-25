Read full article on original website
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
BBC
Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes
Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Man Utd vs Reading - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Reading in the FA Cup fourth round - 28 January 2023.
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
BBC
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: United take control of Carabao Cup semi
Marcus Rashford's sensational scoring streak continued at the City Ground as Manchester United closed in on an EFL Cup final appearance at Wembley next month with a three-goal victory over Nottingham Forest. Rashford's brilliant solo effort gave United the advantage six minutes into the first leg of the semi-final. Wout...
EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a week
One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week, documents have revealed.Colin Weir, who won a record-breaking £161 million in 2011, spent around £40 million of his winnings before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an “acute kidney injury”.Mr Weir and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.The pair divorced in 2018, with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death.They became Europe’s second-biggest EuroMillions winners but lost the title when an anonymous individual...
Luke Shaw hands Man Utd blow as he misses Nottingham Forest Carabao Cup clash with illness
LUKE SHAW is a doubt for Manchester United's FA Cup tie with Reading after missing the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Nottingham Forest due to illness. The England international was expected to retain his place in defence for Wednesday night's trip to the City Ground but was absent from the starting XI.
BBC
Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Oxford United
Sam Vokes ended his goal drought as Wycombe secured their first home win of 2023 with a 2-0 victory over Oxford. The ex-Wales international opened the scoring with his first goal since October before setting up Anis Mehmeti as the Chairboys wrapped up the points before half-time at Adams Park.
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff close to appointing third manager of season
Cardiff City are close to making former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi their third manager of the season. Lamouchi, 51, is set to be joined at the Cardiff City Stadium by ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba who will assist his former Ivory Coast national team manager. Cardiff sacked Steve Morison in...
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
BBC
Dan Bentley: Wolves sign Bristol City keeper
Wolves have signed Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 29-year-old, who has never played in the top flight, made 124 appearances for the Robins after joining from Brentford in 2019. Bentley made 123 appearances for the Bees, keeping 28 clean sheets in...
Chelsea legend and Sky pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink makes Premier League title prediction… and reveals Arsenal fears
CHELSEA legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has revealed who he believes will win the Premier League this season. And despite their five-point advantage over Manchester City, he believes the Gunners will eventually be chased down by the champions. Hasselbaink, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports, admitted that Mikel Arteta's...
BBC
Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea: Blues reach Continental League Cup semi-finals with routine win
Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea overcame Tottenham to book a place in the Continental League Cup semi-finals. Last year's runners-up took the lead seven minutes before half-time when Erin Cuthbert's shot was turned in by Kerr from close range. Substitute Fran Kirby coolly flicked in Chelsea's second after the...
Brendan Rodgers provides update on Leicester transfer plans
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insists all his players know where they stand ahead of the transfer deadline.The window closes on Tuesday with Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard linked with moves away.The Foxes have signed Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen for £17m this window with Rodgers still hunting new recruits.“There will be adjustments in the squad but everyone is clear from the summer what their situation is,” he said.“If a senior player has to miss out (in the 25-man Premier League squad) he will have known that will have been the case or known he needed to get...
Grace Scrivens promises fearless approach as England brace for Under-19 semi-final
England captain leads unbeaten side into crunch contest against Australia in Potchefstroom
BBC
FA Cup fourth-round TV games: Watch live matches on BBC including Walsall v Leicester, Accrington v Leeds & Wrexham v Sheff Utd
Dates: 27-30 January Coverage: Accrington Stanley-Leeds (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Walsall-Leicester (12:30) live on Red Button on Saturday; Preston-Tottenham (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday.
