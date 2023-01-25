ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, OH

Zane Trace outlasts Westfall in overtime shootout

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22j7co_0kQOpJeh00

KINNIKINNICK − Zane Trace's perfect record in the Scioto Valley Conference remains untarnished.

The Pioneers have hovered at the top of the conference standings all season. Despite challenges from some of the top teams in the SVC, they've stayed the course to remain the lone undefeated team in conference play as the regular season reaches its end.

Westfall nearly broke that streak on Tuesday night. Through a sudden rally early in the fourth quarter, it snatched away the lead and almost upset the top dog in the SVC on its own court.

Almost. Despite crawling out to a five-point lead with two minutes left in regulation, the Mustangs fell just short of an upset. The Pioneers stormed back in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime and clocked out of Tuesday's game with a 65-60 victory.

"It was a good effort, but it wasn't good enough," Westfall coach Christian Meister said. "We wanted to win, so there's no moral victories. We're right there and we can beat any team we step on the floor with. Some nights it's not there, and some nights it is there. At the end of the day, we had everything we wanted right in front of us, and we've got to learn from it."

Six players from both teams ended the night with 10 points or more. Four players ended with 15 points or more. Despite just two lead changes throughout the game, the Mustangs and the Pioneers hounded each other all night. Zane Trace's only double-digit lead lasted for a few brief minutes midway through the first quarter. Neither side led by more than nine points for the rest of the night.

Tuesday hadn't started out so contested. Zane Trace forced Westfall to play by its tempo for much of the first half. Xzander Ream, who ended the night with a game-high 23 points, menaced Westfall from tipoff. The senior knocked down three 3-pointers throughout the night and had cracked double digits before the end of the first quarter. Landon Robinson put on a 13-point performance and tied Ream and Brock Jarrell for the team-high in 3-pointers.

Robinson emerged Tuesday as the Pioneers' saving grace. His final two 3s of the night came at exact moment they were necessary. The first came midway through the fourth quarter and began a rally that ended with a Kyle Stonerock putback to force overtime. The second capitalized on that rally. With just over a minute left in overtime, the sophomore drained his final 3-pointer of the night to gift the Pioneers a permanent lead.

"When Landon has the ball, there is full trust," Ream said. "On this team, I don't think there is anyone I do not trust. They're confident, and I'm glad they're confident. When I was a sophomore I was not confident."

When both teams last faced off in early December, the Pioneers capitalized on a strong second half to earn a double-digit victory on the road. Westfall didn't have the comfort of a double-digit lead on Tuesday. It had to scrap for every open look and work with what it had.

But Westfall made do. Casey Cline scored from every spot on the court and matched Ream almost shot-for-shot to earn a team-high 21 points. Blaec Bugher and Brody Clark spurred the fourth-quarter rally which handed Westfall the lead. The duo concocted an 8-0 scoring run behind a pair of 3-pointers and a layup by Bugher under heavy traffic. Bugher ended the game with 18 points and four assists, while Clark notched 15 points.

But Zane Trace always had a response. Even in the final minutes, it didn't slow down. Robinson's 3-pointer, combined with Stonerock's final putback, kicked off a late surge that threw the Pioneers back into command. The lone undefeated team in the SVC was going to remain undefeated.

"We're progressing, and it shows that we're tough," Meister said. "We don't care what you're name is, we're going to come out and play hard. I think the best thing that we did tonight was that we competed."

The Mustangs came within two minutes of upsetting their biggest roadblock in conference play. The Pioneers have stomped through their SVC schedule without a loss to their name, but Tuesday night almost put that streak to rest.

Almost.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Is Ohio State basketball unlucky, flawed, or a little of both?

Ohio State is, without question, the nation’s best “12th-place” basketball team. Of course, that’s not a distinction that will get you very far in college basketball. Usually not even as far as the NIT. And with an 11-9 overall record, not even that tournament is assured for a team that sits at 3-6 in the Big Ten.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: It’s time to get real about the Ohio State men’s basketball team

For the last couple years, it felt like I was constantly defending Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann when people were trying to say the Buckeyes needed to move on and bring someone else in to coach the team. To those people that I laughed at, or asked them to name a realistic candidate to bring in as the successor to Holtmann, I am sorry.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State coach bluntly calls out veteran players

The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has not had a great stretch lately, losing six of their last seven games with most of those losses coming to unranked opponents. And it sounds like head coach Chris Holtmann is placing some of the blame on his veteran players. Following Ohio State’s latest loss to the Read more... The post Ohio State coach bluntly calls out veteran players appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Ohio State’s recent 2024 quarterback offer looks incredibly familiar

Over the last week, Ohio State has made moves in regards to their 2024 recruiting class by offering a new quarterback. The Buckeyes had the commitment of No. 1 overall player and quarterback Dylan Raiola until Dec. 17. His de-commitment was a huge loss, and was eerily similar to the abrupt ending to the Quinn Ewers-era at Ohio State, who came in with the same recruiting pedigree.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio University Chillicothe names 81 students to the Fall 2022 Dean’s list

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio University Chillicothe has named 81 students to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday

A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week.  On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Diocese of Columbus to close Sts. Peter and Paul School

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Students have walked the halls at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Wellston since 1908. Last week, parents received a letter notifying them that the school would close following the 2022-2023 school year. “My first thought and impression in general ... I was heartbroken,” said Kennedi...
WELLSTON, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson

Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield group owns National Western reserve champ

Riverstone Vegas 49H won reserve grand champion bull at the 2023 National Western Stock Show’s Super Point Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show on Jan. 13 in Denver, Colorado. Six Mile Ranch, Fir Mountain, Sask., Canada; Zane Ward, Abilene, Kan.; and Coor Cattle, Greenfield, Ohio, own the January 2020 son of KR Casino 6243. He earlier won senior champion. Scott Bush, Britton, S.D., evaluated the 123 entries.
DENVER, CO
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy