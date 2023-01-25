Zane Trace outlasts Westfall in overtime shootout

KINNIKINNICK − Zane Trace's perfect record in the Scioto Valley Conference remains untarnished.

The Pioneers have hovered at the top of the conference standings all season. Despite challenges from some of the top teams in the SVC, they've stayed the course to remain the lone undefeated team in conference play as the regular season reaches its end.

Westfall nearly broke that streak on Tuesday night. Through a sudden rally early in the fourth quarter, it snatched away the lead and almost upset the top dog in the SVC on its own court.

Almost. Despite crawling out to a five-point lead with two minutes left in regulation, the Mustangs fell just short of an upset. The Pioneers stormed back in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime and clocked out of Tuesday's game with a 65-60 victory.

"It was a good effort, but it wasn't good enough," Westfall coach Christian Meister said. "We wanted to win, so there's no moral victories. We're right there and we can beat any team we step on the floor with. Some nights it's not there, and some nights it is there. At the end of the day, we had everything we wanted right in front of us, and we've got to learn from it."

Six players from both teams ended the night with 10 points or more. Four players ended with 15 points or more. Despite just two lead changes throughout the game, the Mustangs and the Pioneers hounded each other all night. Zane Trace's only double-digit lead lasted for a few brief minutes midway through the first quarter. Neither side led by more than nine points for the rest of the night.

Tuesday hadn't started out so contested. Zane Trace forced Westfall to play by its tempo for much of the first half. Xzander Ream, who ended the night with a game-high 23 points, menaced Westfall from tipoff. The senior knocked down three 3-pointers throughout the night and had cracked double digits before the end of the first quarter. Landon Robinson put on a 13-point performance and tied Ream and Brock Jarrell for the team-high in 3-pointers.

Robinson emerged Tuesday as the Pioneers' saving grace. His final two 3s of the night came at exact moment they were necessary. The first came midway through the fourth quarter and began a rally that ended with a Kyle Stonerock putback to force overtime. The second capitalized on that rally. With just over a minute left in overtime, the sophomore drained his final 3-pointer of the night to gift the Pioneers a permanent lead.

"When Landon has the ball, there is full trust," Ream said. "On this team, I don't think there is anyone I do not trust. They're confident, and I'm glad they're confident. When I was a sophomore I was not confident."

When both teams last faced off in early December, the Pioneers capitalized on a strong second half to earn a double-digit victory on the road. Westfall didn't have the comfort of a double-digit lead on Tuesday. It had to scrap for every open look and work with what it had.

But Westfall made do. Casey Cline scored from every spot on the court and matched Ream almost shot-for-shot to earn a team-high 21 points. Blaec Bugher and Brody Clark spurred the fourth-quarter rally which handed Westfall the lead. The duo concocted an 8-0 scoring run behind a pair of 3-pointers and a layup by Bugher under heavy traffic. Bugher ended the game with 18 points and four assists, while Clark notched 15 points.

But Zane Trace always had a response. Even in the final minutes, it didn't slow down. Robinson's 3-pointer, combined with Stonerock's final putback, kicked off a late surge that threw the Pioneers back into command. The lone undefeated team in the SVC was going to remain undefeated.

"We're progressing, and it shows that we're tough," Meister said. "We don't care what you're name is, we're going to come out and play hard. I think the best thing that we did tonight was that we competed."

The Mustangs came within two minutes of upsetting their biggest roadblock in conference play. The Pioneers have stomped through their SVC schedule without a loss to their name, but Tuesday night almost put that streak to rest.

Almost.