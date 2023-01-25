Vote now: Who should be SBLive's High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (Jan. 16-22)

Every week, SBLive compiles the best high school basketball performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, you get to decide which one rises above the rest.

Here are the nominees for SBLive's National Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22. Voting closes on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time) and winners are announced on Mondays.

Want to nominate an athlete? Please email andy@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.

Sofia Bell, Jesuit (Oregon)

Bell filled up the stat sheet with 27 points, five rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals in a 67-39 victory over Jefferson. Bell, a four-star Oregon signee, is averaging 19.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.6 steals as a senior.

Ellie Butler, Livingston Academy (Tennessee)

Butler scored a game-high 30 points and added five rebounds and two steals in a 58-46 victory at Creek Wood.

Maggie Fricke, Minot (North Dakota)

Fricke scored a school-record 36 points in a 79-51 victory over Mandan. Fricke, a freshman guard, is a lights-out 3-point shooter and one of the top underclassmen in North Dakota.

Kloe Froebe, Lincoln (Illinois)

Froebe had a triple-double in a 91-54 win over Wheaton North, recording 43 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. The junior guard is averaging 27 points, eight rebounds, 5.7 steals and 4.5 assists.

Alena Fusetti, Blackhawk (Pennsylvania)

Fusetti buried seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points and six rebounds in a 67-37 victory over Freedom. Blackhawk entered the week ranked No. 1 in Class 4A while Freedom was the top-ranked team in 2A.

Adrianna Gonzalez, Indian Trail (Wisconsin)

Gonzalez netted 35 points and five assists as Indian Trail knocked off Wilmot, 70-52.

Hannah Hidalgo, Paul VI (New Jersey)

Hidalgo erupted for 48 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and five assists as Paul VI took down Westtown, 72-69, in overtime. Hidalgo, a five-star point guard recruit and Notre Dame signee, is making a case to be the country’s top senior.

Abby Knauff, Bolles (Florida)

Knauff scored 56 combined points in a pair of victories over Dunnellon and Ocala West Port. The sophomore has recorded several 20-plus point scoring efforts this season.

Ari Long, Valley View (California)

Long scored 89 combined points as Valley View split a pair of games last week against Paloma Valley (69-44 victory) and Rancho Christian (77-73 loss). Long, a Washington signee, is putting up 32.1 points per game as a senior.

Stevie Lundquist, Mendocino (California)

Lundquist exploded for 50 points in a 63-49 victory at Potter Valley. The junior also had 11 rebounds and six steals.

Nicole Melious, Wagner (New York)

Melious shined with 42 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 72-68 loss to East New York Family Academy. Melious, the nation’s leading scorer at 43.8 points per game, also had 40-plus point performances last week in wins over Brooklyn Law & Tech and Petrides.

Jordyn Palmer, Westtown (Pennsylvania)

Playing opposite of Hannah Hidalgo, Palmer shined with 31 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and a steal in a 72-69 overtime loss to Paul VI. Palmer is an eighth-grader playing varsity basketball.

Devyn Quigley, Manchester Township (New Jersey)

Quigley had 34 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in a 50-37 road win at Central Regional. Quigley, a four-star junior, is averaging 36.1 points per game this season.

Taliah Scott, Saint John’s Country Day (Florida)

Scott, an Arkansas signee and one of the nation’s top-ranked seniors, had a pair of 37-point performances in victories over Ridgeview (67-59) and Raines (62-43). She added eight rebounds and 10 steals against Raines and had nine rebounds and seven assists against Ridgeview.

Corri Vermilya, Loudonville (Ohio)

Vermilya scored 59 points in a 71-68 victory over Mansfield. The star junior is averaging 28.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks this season.

Xamiya Walton, Butler College Prep (Illinois)

Walton set a new Illinois state record for made 3-pointers in a game with 15. She finished with 50 points, going 15 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Micah Wicks, Sutherlin (Oregon)

Wicks netted a school-record 50 points in a 73-28 victory over St. Mary’s. She had 36 points in the first half.

Jade Williams, Huffman (Texas)

Williams poured in 31 points as Huffman scored a big 47-37 district win over the Liberty. Later in the week, Williams broke the school’s career points record in a loss to Splendora.