Farmers Insurance Open to bring boost to local economy

SAN DIEGO — As the Farmers Insurance Open prepares to kick off Wednesday, people have poured in from all over the country and world to watch the event.

“We’re a lifestyle event with golf as the backdrop. It’s America’s Finest City,” said Marty Gorsich, CEO of Century Club of San Diego.

The tournament provides four days of golf, events and beautiful views.

“We drive a lot of people here in town for our event, but we also showcase the city. Tourism is our third largest industry and you get a lot of aspirational visits when they watch this and they say I need to get out to San Diego,” Gorsich said.

The San Diego Tourism Authority tells FOX 5 the Farmers Insurance Open last year boosted hotel demand by about 2,000 room nights compared to weekends before and after the tournament. The authority reports La Jolla and UTC area experienced highest increase in demand. Countywide occupancy increased by 3% during the days of the open.

The hope is this year will see an even bigger impact after a canceled event in 2021 and a mask mandate still in place in 2022.

“It was still a little touch-and-go so it’s nice to finally be back to a situation where we can just open it up, invite everybody out and they have a great time and feel comfortable,” Gorsich said.

Just a few miles away in Del Mar, the great time had already started for dozens packing the restaurants like Brigantine.

“Super busy with the Farmers coming up. It’s electric in here, you can feel the energy and the vibe is amazing. We’re just super excited for this weekend,” said Jay Rosen, manager at Brigantine.

