Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms

The days of pulling all-nighters might be over. Teens who don’t sleep enough could be at risk for a life-threatening illness, a new study suggests. Researchers from Stockholm University in Sweden discovered that teenagers who get less than seven hours of zzz’s every night are 40% to 50% more likely to later develop multiple sclerosis (MS), compared to those who get a sufficient amount of sleep. MS is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects over 2.3 million people globally, according to the National MS Society. The chronic illness is marked by a breakdown in the body’s protective nerve coating, called the myelin sheath, resulting...

1 DAY AGO