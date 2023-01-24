ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KTRE

Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
KTRE

Vietnam veteran reflects on his service overseas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars honored veterans at the Hamptons Assisted Living facility in Tyler on Friday. It marked 50 years since the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, officially ending the Vietnam War and restoring peace in that country. In attendance was Retired...
KTRE

Tyler Rose Garden Center hosts 26th gem and mineral show

