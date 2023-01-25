ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines: State of the City Edition

Everyone covered Mayor Adams’s first real State of the City address. The Daily News found it a “wide-ranging policy blueprint” that was “light on details.” The Post found Hizzoner obsequious in his copious shout-outs to Gov. Hochul. (The Tabloid of Record also covered Adams’s announcement of an electrified taxi fleet and did a basic overview.) The Times and amNY highlighted Adams’s claim that his agenda would support “working people,” though The City suggested he went that route because he lacks a “signature proposal.” (The Paper of Record also got the handout scoop about Adams’s composting expansion, plus threw in a sidebar about a public space idea at the Brooklyn Bridge.)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Council Wants Answers from Adams Administration on Road Violence Epidemic

The City Council’s Transportation Committee has scheduled a long-overdue hearing to determine if Mayor Adams is honoring his pledge to “take seriously” the ongoing road violence epidemic — and it’s demanding that Adams administration officials show up to testify. “I welcome the mayor’s commitment to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy