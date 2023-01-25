Everyone covered Mayor Adams’s first real State of the City address. The Daily News found it a “wide-ranging policy blueprint” that was “light on details.” The Post found Hizzoner obsequious in his copious shout-outs to Gov. Hochul. (The Tabloid of Record also covered Adams’s announcement of an electrified taxi fleet and did a basic overview.) The Times and amNY highlighted Adams’s claim that his agenda would support “working people,” though The City suggested he went that route because he lacks a “signature proposal.” (The Paper of Record also got the handout scoop about Adams’s composting expansion, plus threw in a sidebar about a public space idea at the Brooklyn Bridge.)

2 DAYS AGO