wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes teen located, returned home safely after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4:30 p.m., 1/29/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County teen reported missing has been located. Matthew Devan Carroll, 16, was reported missing Friday by family members, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies reports Carroll was...
wchstv.com
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a fully involved house fire. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road. It is not believed anyone was home at the time of the fire, and...
wchstv.com
Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires
Four West Virginians have died as a result of house fires in the span of one week as state fire officials have released guidelines to keep residents safe during winter months. A 46-year-old Fayette County woman died Wednesday after a home along Victory Street in Oak Hill caught fire, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze, but found no working smoke alarms in the residence.
wchstv.com
Slick conditions reported in Lawrence County, Ohio; bridges closed
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Dispatchers in Lawrence County, Ohio, said two bridges across the Ohio River were closed early Friday morning due to slick conditions. The 17th Street and Sixth Street bridges were closed to drivers until salt trucks could treat them Friday morning as snow showers moved through the region. Both of the bridges cross over from Ohio to Huntington.
wchstv.com
'The odor is indescribable' Marlaina resident says flooding is health hazard
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Flooding continues in the Marlaina Addition near St. Albans. Despite two visits from the National Guard, letters from the Kanawha County Commission and a plea to state officials, residents still have no answers. Eyewitness News put on a pair of boots during the heavy...
wchstv.com
Records: Man accused of DUI, crashing into six parked vehicles with his son in the car
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An eastern Kentucky man is accused of driving a vehicle under the influence and crashing into six parked vehicles in Huntington with his young child with him, court records said. Jesse Taylor Conley, 34, of Catlettsburg is charged with multiple counts of driving under the...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County's bus driver shortage causes delays for students
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Like many things across the country, there is a shortage: a shortage in food, gas and drivers. Kanawha County schools are seeing a shortage in bus drivers, which is causing significant delays for pickup and drop-off times. School bus drivers have a tough job...
wchstv.com
Regal apartment building investigation: full fire suppression system not required
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Regal apartment owners could face fines because their fire alarms system did not sound during Wednesday’s fire. Cause is "undetermined.” When you look at the damage left behind, it echoes what Captain David Hodges speculated would happen during Wednesday’s fire. Regal was built...
wchstv.com
Investigators rule cause of Regal apartments fire undetermined
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fire investigators have ruled the cause of a fire that destroyed the Regal apartments building on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston as undetermined. A fire ripped through the building on Wednesday, leaving 35 families homeless. The building was razed after an estimated 75 firefighters fought the blaze for hours.
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say search warrant being served at Logan coffee shop
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said they were at the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan serving a search warrant. Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling told Eyewitness News “there are multiple ongoing investigations into the things posted on social media over the weekend." This...
wchstv.com
Some renters concerned about safety after Regal apartment fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday's Regal apartment fire on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston is believed to have started in the attic of the building. Some renters of other buildings operated by Patriot Services Group said they are concerned about returning home, citing past maintenance concerns. "That's my apartment, you...
wchstv.com
Fayette County deputies ask for public assistance in burglary investigation
LANSING, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect that has been connected to multiple burglaries in Fayette County. Deputies posted surveillance footage to social media Friday that shows the suspect walking along Workman Road in Lansing. Investigators have asked area residents to review...
wchstv.com
Officials: Coal Grove officer fired after video shows him with alcohol on village property
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WCHS) — An officer with the Coal Grove, Ohio, Police Department has been fired after village officials said they determined a video showed him with alcohol and at least five other people in the same building the police department is located. Patrolman Landon Hutchinson’s employment was...
wchstv.com
"I feel like I'm going to fall apart;" reality sets in for Regal apartment fire survivors
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Reality setting in for Regal apartment residents. "How are you holding up?" asked Daniel Burbank. "I'm trying to hang in there, but I feel like I’m going to fall apart," said Regal apartment fire survivor Martin Peterson. Martin and his girlfriend are on fixed income....
wchstv.com
Suspect sought after pursuit, cruiser rammed in Wayne County, sheriff's office says
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was wanted on a parole violation is being sought after he rammed a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Deputies are looking for Shawn “Shug” Risner, a man they said who is known...
wchstv.com
Man accused of dragging woman back into house, beating her, deputies say
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is facing charges after Fayette County deputies said he physically abused a woman he forced to stay inside a home and then chased her down when she left, dragged her back inside and beat her. Christian Thomas, 24, of Nallen was charged...
wchstv.com
Charleston musicians join growing list donating to survivors of Regal Apartments fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Donations are pouring in across the Kanawha Valley for residents left homeless after a Charleston apartment building was destroyed by a fire. Mountain Mission is one of many places overwhelmed by the response of people wanting to help displaced Regal apartments residents. Now, Charleston musicians are joining the fight to rebuild.
wchstv.com
High school hoops: Hoover, Poca and Ripley collect wins
Several high school basketball games wrapped up Friday evening as Herbert Hoover, Poca and Ripley collected wins. In Elkview, Herbert Hoover hosted Scott. The Huskies outlasted the Skyhawks by a count of 80-71. Hoover was led by Eli Robertson who scored 31 points. Scott’s Reece Carden contributed a team-high 23...
wchstv.com
Officials: Man who shot Flatwoods, Ky., officer sentenced to life in prison
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man convicted in a Flatwoods, Ky., officer’s shooting following an investigation into his abduction and assault of a woman in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, court officials said. Jonathan Lee Smithers, 41, was sentenced in Greenup County Circuit Court...
wchstv.com
Kanawha Schools, law enforcement teaming up to promote gun safety
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County schools representative and local law enforcement are teaming up to talk about gun safety. During a news conference Friday, they went over recent incidents where guns were not stored properly. Kanawha County Schools is also partnering with SMART, which stands for...
