Cross Lanes, WV

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a fully involved house fire. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road. It is not believed anyone was home at the time of the fire, and...
Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires

Four West Virginians have died as a result of house fires in the span of one week as state fire officials have released guidelines to keep residents safe during winter months. A 46-year-old Fayette County woman died Wednesday after a home along Victory Street in Oak Hill caught fire, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze, but found no working smoke alarms in the residence.
Slick conditions reported in Lawrence County, Ohio; bridges closed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Dispatchers in Lawrence County, Ohio, said two bridges across the Ohio River were closed early Friday morning due to slick conditions. The 17th Street and Sixth Street bridges were closed to drivers until salt trucks could treat them Friday morning as snow showers moved through the region. Both of the bridges cross over from Ohio to Huntington.
Kanawha County's bus driver shortage causes delays for students

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Like many things across the country, there is a shortage: a shortage in food, gas and drivers. Kanawha County schools are seeing a shortage in bus drivers, which is causing significant delays for pickup and drop-off times. School bus drivers have a tough job...
Investigators rule cause of Regal apartments fire undetermined

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fire investigators have ruled the cause of a fire that destroyed the Regal apartments building on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston as undetermined. A fire ripped through the building on Wednesday, leaving 35 families homeless. The building was razed after an estimated 75 firefighters fought the blaze for hours.
Some renters concerned about safety after Regal apartment fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday's Regal apartment fire on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston is believed to have started in the attic of the building. Some renters of other buildings operated by Patriot Services Group said they are concerned about returning home, citing past maintenance concerns. "That's my apartment, you...
Charleston musicians join growing list donating to survivors of Regal Apartments fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Donations are pouring in across the Kanawha Valley for residents left homeless after a Charleston apartment building was destroyed by a fire. Mountain Mission is one of many places overwhelmed by the response of people wanting to help displaced Regal apartments residents. Now, Charleston musicians are joining the fight to rebuild.
High school hoops: Hoover, Poca and Ripley collect wins

Several high school basketball games wrapped up Friday evening as Herbert Hoover, Poca and Ripley collected wins. In Elkview, Herbert Hoover hosted Scott. The Huskies outlasted the Skyhawks by a count of 80-71. Hoover was led by Eli Robertson who scored 31 points. Scott’s Reece Carden contributed a team-high 23...
Kanawha Schools, law enforcement teaming up to promote gun safety

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County schools representative and local law enforcement are teaming up to talk about gun safety. During a news conference Friday, they went over recent incidents where guns were not stored properly. Kanawha County Schools is also partnering with SMART, which stands for...

