VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Minnesota Wild’s Jordan Greenway
Throughout his five seasons spent in the NHL, Jordan Greenway has become a known presence in the lineup for many reasons. The first is his size, as he stands at 6-foot-6, 231 pounds. Thanks in large part to his size, he is also known as a very solid power forward who can create offense with his above-average skill set. Safe to say, he would certainly gain the interest of many teams around the league, and he’s believed to be on the block.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Thursday
Toews won't play Thursday versus the Flames due to an illness. Toews' absence likely means Luke Philp draws into the lineup, while Jason Dickinson could be in line for more ice time. The Blackhawks' next game is Saturday in Edmonton, but it's unknown if Toews will be healthy enough to play in that contest.
Detroit News
'That was a goalie win': Fabbri, Husso star in OT as Wings edge Montreal, 4-3
Montreal − The Red Wings have been talking much recently about stringing some victories together. To get into the playoffs, to stay within distance of the playoffs, they're going to have to pile victories together post-All-Star break. No better way to begin a streak like that this week, on the Fathers' Trip, and go into a lengthy break on a positive note.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point effort Tuesday
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild. After helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the game-winner midway through the third period, Kucherov iced things with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, racking up six goals and 15 points over that stretch. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov is on track to reach 100 points for the first time since 2018-19.
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Tuesday
Backstrom (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Backstrom and T.J. Oshie (personal) are both unavailable, while Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision, which could leave the Capitals thin up front. Alexei Protas will likely take Backstrom's place in the lineup Tuesday.
SI:AM | The Canucks Did Bruce Boudreau Dirty
The Rick Tocchet era in Vancouver begins on Tuesday night.
NHL
Gostisbehere out 4-6 weeks for Coyotes with upper-body injury
Defenseman played 19:25 in loss to Ducks on Tuesday, has 29 points this season. Shayne Gostisbehere is out 4-6 weeks for the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury sustained against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. The defenseman played 19:25 of a 5-2 loss at Mullett Arena. His 29 points (nine...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Extinguish Flames in Calgary
Chicago wins their first game on the western Canada road trip after a 5-1 victory against Calgary. The Blackhawks continue to stay hot throughout January as they secured their seventh win of the month after beating the Calgary Flames, 5-1. Jason Dickinson described the team's successful win by playing as...
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 26
* Mitchell Marner scored the game winner just 19 seconds into the extra frame while Sebastian Aho hit the 200-goal mark as the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes both rallied to overtime victories. * Jared McCann became the first player to tally 50 career goals with Seattle as the Kraken eclipsed...
FOX Sports
Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action
Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
Yardbarker
Abbotsford Canucks close five-game homestand with disappointing 3-2 loss to the Marlies
The Abbotsford Canucks ended their longest losing streak of the season in the best fashion possible to endear themselves to the Vancouver fanbase by shutting out the Toronto Marlies on home ice in a 4-0 victory. After nearly doubling their total home losses of the season with three straight defeats...
FOX Sports
Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Logs four points in win
Pastrnak tallied a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Pastrnak was involved in all four of Boston's goals Tuesday, grabbing assists on their first three tallies before scoring an empty-netter to cap the victory. Pastrnak has yet to go more than one game without recording a point this season. He's second in the NHL with 37 goals and third in points with 69. Pastrnak now has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last six games.
Sportsnaut
Kraken look for first-ever win against Canucks
Barely a season and a half into their existence, the Seattle Kraken are about to face their third different Vancouver
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores in return
Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche. Ovechkin said after the game he didn't feel 100 percent, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post, but the star winger was good enough to suit up for a team that would have had to dress seven defensemen if he didn't play. Through 10 contests in January, he's scored five goals and added three assists. The 37-year-old is up to 31 tallies, 53 points, 208 shots on net, 127 hits and a plus-2 rating through 49 appearances.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings open Fathers and Mentors Trip in Montreal on Thursday
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings players, coaches and training staff will welcome their respective fathers and mentors on the club's upcoming back-to-back road set, which starts on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Puck drop between Detroit (20-18-8; 48 points) and Original Six-rival Montreal (20-25-3; 43...
