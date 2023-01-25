ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: LeBron James Makes Scoring History Tuesday Against Clippers

By Noah Camras
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAnpY_0kQOjvpV00

He's making his case for the greatest scorer of all-time.

LeBron James made scoring history Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. No, not that history. He's still just under 200 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. But he made a different kind of history, one that shows just how dominant he is as a scorer.

On Tuesday against the Clippers, LeBron scored over 40 points. While that's impressive for many reasons, the biggest story around it is the history that it made. With his 40-point performance, LeBron has officially recorded a 40-point game against every single NBA franchise.

It's pretty insane to think that LeBron has had a 40-point game against every team, but that's just how incredible he is. No matter how old he is, whether an 18-year-old rookie or a 38-year-old NBA veteran, LeBron has always been one of the best scorers in basketball, and he proved that again on Tuesday.

Sometime in the next 10 games or so, LeBron will officially put his name in the record-books as the greatest scorer in NBA history. And if he keeps doing what he did on Tuesday, it's going to happen sooner rather than later.

MORE LAKERS NEWS:

Anthony Davis 'Could Return' Wednesday Against Spurs

Why Lakers' Anthony Davis Trade Has Far Surpassed Clippers' Move for Paul George

LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three

Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold

Insider Wonders if Lakers are Done Making Trades

Rui Hachimura Expected to Have Major Rotation Role for Lakers

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Lakers’ LeBron James’ ridiculous longevity

Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever pick up a basketball. However, even KD himself is willing to concede that when it comes to scoring, LeBron James is the greatest. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record is a clear testament to this fact.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Stephen A. Smith Makes His Stance Clear on a Renuion with Skip Bayless

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless once were the dueling duo on the best sports debate show in the world. Since their days on ESPN’s First Take together, Smith and Bayless have gone their separate ways. The aforementioned First Take has evolved into Smith’s stage, while Bayless took his talents to FOX, anchoring Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy