Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Hunter De Siver
 3 days ago

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Opposite Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi State at 8 p.m. on SEC Network.

Crimson Tide Results:

Countdown to Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

220 days

Did you Notice?

  • The Alabama Baseball team is hosting a Fan Day on Feb. 4
  • Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne was thrilled after extending partnership with LEARFIELD, which includes a new NIL Center.

Volleyball player Francesca Bertucci transfers from Northern Illinois to Alabama

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 25, 1943 : Official receipts from the 1943 Orange Bowl, won by Alabama 37-21 over Boston College, showed that 26,166 fans paid $106,700 to view the game. The teams were expected to receive $43,680 each for their appearance. – Bryant Museum

January 25, 1982 : Cornelius Wortham was born in Calhoun City, Miss.

January 25, 1987 : Andre Smith was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"We were in the first meeting with Coach Bryant and he told us in four years if we believed in his plan and dedicated ourselves to being the best we could be we would be national champions. He was right." — Billy Neighbors

We'll Leave You With This:

Better get to Coleman Coliseum early for a free t-shirt!

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

