gcaptain.com
Chinese Clean Energy Giant Unveils World’s Largest Wind Turbine
Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. unveiled the world’s largest wind turbine, an offshore behemoth whose more than 140-meter-long blades will sweep across an area larger than nine soccer pitches. The turbine will be able to generate 18 megawatts at peak capacity and produce enough electricity annually to provide...
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
The world is one step closer to making a business out of vacuuming carbon dioxide from the sky
Climeworks, which makes technology for pulling carbon dioxide from the air, hit a milestone when a third-party auditor verified the company's process.
BBC
Energy saving scheme: What is the energy saving scheme for electricity?
Some people will be able to earn money for cutting back on the electricity they use, again on Tuesday evening. It is part of a scheme aimed at reducing demand during peak hours to avoid blackouts. What is the energy saving scheme?. Officially called the Demand Flexibility Service, it involves...
Here's What Elon Musk Really Thinks About Climate Change
While the Tesla CEO strongly believes in global warming, he's had more controversial views on combating the crisis.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Revealed: how US transition to electric cars threatens environmental havoc
By 2050 electric vehicles could require huge amounts of lithium for their batteries, causing damaging expansions of mining
freightwaves.com
Nikola brands hydrogen, begins filling Anheuser-Busch fuel cell order
Nikola Corp. is sending 15 hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks to California in the fourth quarter. It’s the first step in fulfilling Anheuser-Busch InBev’s long-standing order for up to 800 of the zero-emission vehicles. Separately, the startup electric truck maker also announced HYLA, a new brand, covering its hydrogen...
Grist
California approves solar, battery projects to strengthen the grid
It’s Friday, January 20, and California regulators have approved seven big renewable energy projects. The California Public Utilities Commission, the agency that regulates utility companies in the Golden State, approved 800 megawatts of new solar and battery storage projects this week as part of a broader effort to ensure Californians can get reliable power through 2026.
Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor
The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That's part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries
Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy’s iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent...
globalspec.com
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
Bill Gates Wants to Stop Cows from Burping by Feeding Them an Anti-Methane Dietary Supplement, Changing Food Digestion
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire, believes that finding a solution to stop cows from burping is a valuable idea, according to Bloomberg. He has invested in an Australian startup that is working on reducing methane emissions from cows by researching food supplements for livestock.
The world's carbon price is a fraction of what we need – because only a fifth of global emissions are priced
At the end of last year, the world’s average price to emit one tonne of greenhouse gases was around US$5.29 (AU$7.77). For pricing to work as we want – to wean us off fossil fuels – it needs to be around $75 by the end of the decade, according to the International Monetary Fund. Why is the price still so low? Because even in 2023, close to 80% of the world’s emissions from land clearing, power plants, cars and industry are pumped into the atmosphere without any cost to the polluter. Carbon prices have long been favoured by economists and...
Supply chain to support Biden’s offshore wind goals will cost at least $22.4B: report
Fulfilling President Biden’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 would require the rapid scale-up of a domestic supply chain and at least $22.4 billion in infrastructure investments, a new report has found. The success of such a build-out would rely upon “resilient, sustainable and equitable manufacturing” of primarily U.S.-based facilities, ports…
Why do gas stoves matter to the climate — and the gas industry?
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Gas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics? This debate reignited on Jan. […] The post Why do gas stoves matter to the climate — and the gas industry? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
electrek.co
This solar + storage project could be a US grid game changer
A team at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a utility-scale solar and storage project that can provide power to both AC and DC high-voltage lines, and thus shore up grid stability – here’s how it works. Most of the US power...
Senator Who Gets $500,000 Annually From Coal Company Fighting To Stop EV Tax Credits: Here Are The Details
The Inflation Reduction Act was a key piece of legislation passed by the U.S. Congress in 2022. A senator is now working to delay one of the key pieces of the legislation, in a move that could be a conflict of interest. What Happened: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was one...
scitechdaily.com
Cambridge Scientists Have Discovered a Dynamic Fractal in Clean Magnetic Crystal
The characteristics and properties of materials are heavily influenced by their dimension. Imagine the differences between living in a one-dimensional or two-dimensional world compared to the three dimensions we are familiar with. This is why fractals, which have fractional dimensions, have become a topic of interest since their discovery. Even though they may seem unusual, fractals can be found in various places — from snowflakes to lightning strikes, and natural coastlines.
