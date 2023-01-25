ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Chinese Clean Energy Giant Unveils World’s Largest Wind Turbine

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. unveiled the world’s largest wind turbine, an offshore behemoth whose more than 140-meter-long blades will sweep across an area larger than nine soccer pitches. The turbine will be able to generate 18 megawatts at peak capacity and produce enough electricity annually to provide...
BBC

Energy saving scheme: What is the energy saving scheme for electricity?

Some people will be able to earn money for cutting back on the electricity they use, again on Tuesday evening. It is part of a scheme aimed at reducing demand during peak hours to avoid blackouts. What is the energy saving scheme?. Officially called the Demand Flexibility Service, it involves...
freightwaves.com

Nikola brands hydrogen, begins filling Anheuser-Busch fuel cell order

Nikola Corp. is sending 15 hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks to California in the fourth quarter. It’s the first step in fulfilling Anheuser-Busch InBev’s long-standing order for up to 800 of the zero-emission vehicles. Separately, the startup electric truck maker also announced HYLA, a new brand, covering its hydrogen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Grist

California approves solar, battery projects to strengthen the grid

It’s Friday, January 20, and California regulators have approved seven big renewable energy projects. The California Public Utilities Commission, the agency that regulates utility companies in the Golden State, approved 800 megawatts of new solar and battery storage projects this week as part of a broader effort to ensure Californians can get reliable power through 2026.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor

The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That's part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries

Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy’s iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent...
MINNESOTA STATE
globalspec.com

Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2

The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
TheConversationAU

The world's carbon price is a fraction of what we need – because only a fifth of global emissions are priced

At the end of last year, the world’s average price to emit one tonne of greenhouse gases was around US$5.29 (AU$7.77). For pricing to work as we want – to wean us off fossil fuels – it needs to be around $75 by the end of the decade, according to the International Monetary Fund. Why is the price still so low? Because even in 2023, close to 80% of the world’s emissions from land clearing, power plants, cars and industry are pumped into the atmosphere without any cost to the polluter. Carbon prices have long been favoured by economists and...
The Hill

Supply chain to support Biden’s offshore wind goals will cost at least $22.4B: report

Fulfilling President Biden’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 would require the rapid scale-up of a domestic supply chain and at least $22.4 billion in infrastructure investments, a new report has found. The success of such a build-out would rely upon “resilient, sustainable and equitable manufacturing” of primarily U.S.-based facilities, ports…
Kentucky Lantern

Why do gas stoves matter to the climate — and the gas industry?

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.  Gas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics? This debate reignited on Jan. […] The post Why do gas stoves matter to the climate — and the gas industry? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

This solar + storage project could be a US grid game changer

A team at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a utility-scale solar and storage project that can provide power to both AC and DC high-voltage lines, and thus shore up grid stability – here’s how it works. Most of the US power...
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Cambridge Scientists Have Discovered a Dynamic Fractal in Clean Magnetic Crystal

The characteristics and properties of materials are heavily influenced by their dimension. Imagine the differences between living in a one-dimensional or two-dimensional world compared to the three dimensions we are familiar with. This is why fractals, which have fractional dimensions, have become a topic of interest since their discovery. Even though they may seem unusual, fractals can be found in various places — from snowflakes to lightning strikes, and natural coastlines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy