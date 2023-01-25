Shakeel Moore sank a pair of 3-pointers early in overtime to Mississippi State break a five-game losing streak Saturday, shocking No. 11 TCU 81-74 in the 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Starkville, Miss. With the clubs locked at 66 after regulation, Mississippi State (13-8) saw Moore make the two...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO