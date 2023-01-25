ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central sweeps Grand Junction in hoops

By Derwin Worrell
 2 days ago

Grand Junction, CO ( KREX ) – A packed house got to watch Grand Junction and Central square off in hoops. The Grand Junction girls were looking for their first win of the season but Central proved to be too much. Central runs away with this one, 58-20. Grand Junction is still looking for its first win of the season.

The Central boys won their 4th game in a row and handed Grand Junction their 4th loss in a row with a 62-38 win.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

