ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Lawmaker introduces revision to proposed legislation relating to immigrants

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Republican lawmaker introduced a second round of legislation Friday aimed at prohibiting local governments from adopting, enforcing, or endorsing a policy that discourages the enforcement of federal immigration laws. Republican Sen. Dan Foreman of Moscow introduced legislation in the Senate State Affairs committee Friday, that...
IDAHO STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy