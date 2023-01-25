Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpic
Police arrest North Bend man for assault
COOS BAY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a woman who reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, just north of North Bend. At 8:33 p.m. Deputy Adam Burgo responded to the call, when he arrived on scene...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A transient was cited by Roseburg Police for alleged criminal mischief on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 6:00 a.m. officers found a private lock on the vehicle gate at Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. Staff from both the Roseburg Fire Department and the Roseburg Parks Department have recently found a private lock on the same gate as well.
kqennewsradio.com
COTTAGE GROVE MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Cottage Grove man for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no plates, near the intersection of Hogan Road and Goodrich Highway in north Douglas County. The driver was identified as 31-year old Jacob Bogan. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A Roseburg Police charge was added as well. Bail was set at $4,000.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR 6-COUNT WARRANT
Roseburg Police jailed a man Wednesday after it was determined that he had a 6-count warrant for his arrest. The RPD report said at 3:20 p.m. 29-year old Serek Garza was contacted in the 400 block of Northeast Winchester Street. His warrants were for 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse, 2 counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and 1 count of unlawful first- degree sexual penetration. Bail was set at $50,000.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATION, WARRANT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for a traffic violation and a warrant, following a traffic stop on Monday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 2:45 p.m. a sedan was stopped for traffic violations in the 3400 block of Old Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg. The 60-year driver had a failure to appear warrant so he taken into custody. He was also charged with driving while suspended or revoked. Bail was set at $25,000.
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER FOOT PURSUIT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a foot pursuit early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:10 a.m. 34-year old Justin McCall was allegedly seen trespassing on two properties in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. McCall allegedly initially gave a false name and was non-compliant, but finally admitted to being on parole with an active warrant.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED THEFT AND FOR WARRANT
A female transient was jailed following an alleged theft and for a warrant, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:45 p.m. the 45-year old allegedly stole two grocery bags of merchandise from a store in the 100 block of Tannhauser Avenue in Green. She reportedly walked to a nearby fast food outlet and placed the merchandise in backpacks, which were supplied to her. The suspect was located walking on Landers Avenue and was taken into custody without incident.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP
A driver was cited following an overnight traffic stop in Roseburg early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:40 a.m. officers stopped a motorhome at the intersection of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Highland Street for traffic violations. Dispatch confirmed that the driving status of 41-year old Joshua McCreary of Roseburg was suspended at the misdemeanor level. McCreary was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, having an expired registration sticker and for failure of a previous violator to file.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged trespass incident on Monday night. An RPD report said just after 8:00 p.m. the 54-year old allegedly refused to leave CHI Mercy Medical Center in the 2700 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The man was asked to move along and allegedly told officers that he would rather go to jail, and then put his hands together as if they were in handcuffs.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A suspect was jailed by Roseburg Police for alleged criminal mischief late Monday night. An RPD report said shortly before 11:00 p.m. officers responded to CHI Mercy Medical Center in the 2700 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after a 52-year old allegedly damaged 3 electronic locks in the mental health unit. Mercy staff estimated the damage to be well over $2,000.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP
A Roseburg man was jailed on drug charges, following a traffic stop early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV for traffic violations on Interstate Five at the Garden Valley Boulevard interchange, and recognized the passenger as 41-year old Tracy Fatkin. Fatkin consented...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED MAKEUP THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a woman for the alleged theft of makeup, on Friday night. An RPD report said just after 7:30 p.m. the 59-year old was cited and released for second-degree theft after she allegedly stole nearly $562 worth of makeup from a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
kpic
84-year-old man found dead in Coos Bay manufactured home fire
COOS BAY, Ore. — An 84-year-old man was found dead inside a manufactured home that burned in Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department said in a press release. According to the fire department, calls to North Coos 911 Center began coming in just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 reporting a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
kpic
Coos County Search and Rescue find missing man
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting that a 47-year-old man had been missing since Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says it was reported that the man had gone mushroom picking in the "Hudson Ridge" area (Lone Pine Lane near mile post 2) and became turned around; subsequently lost.
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR ARRESTED AFTER OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police arrested two people following an early morning traffic stop on Friday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and contacted the pair. During the course of the stop, an officer allegedly discovered more than a user quantity of methamphetamine along with scales, in the possession of a 33-year old woman. Her driver license was suspended and the vehicle was towed.
kezi.com
Five displaced after North Bend house fire
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A family of five is without a home after their house was severely damaged in a fire Thursday morning, the North Bend Fire Department said. According to the NBFD, firefighters responded to a house fire on Monroe Street at about 5:15 a.m. on January 26. Fire officials said that when firefighters arrived, they found a home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was put out, but a family of five living there was displaced due to damage to the structure, according to the NBFD.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
Comments / 1