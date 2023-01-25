A female transient was jailed following an alleged theft and for a warrant, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:45 p.m. the 45-year old allegedly stole two grocery bags of merchandise from a store in the 100 block of Tannhauser Avenue in Green. She reportedly walked to a nearby fast food outlet and placed the merchandise in backpacks, which were supplied to her. The suspect was located walking on Landers Avenue and was taken into custody without incident.

1 DAY AGO