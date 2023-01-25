Read full article on original website
Co-creator of ‘Sesame Street’ dies at 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of the beloved children’s education TV series “Sesame Street,” which uses empathy and fuzzy monsters like Abby Cadabby, Elmo and Cookie Monster to charm and teach generations around the world, has died. He was 93. Morrisett’s death was...
Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93: Sesame Street co-creator dies as fans mourn visionary whose daughter gave him idea for show
LLOYD Morrisett, the co-creator of famed children's television show Sesame Street, has died at age 93. Morrisett was a co-founder of the Children’s Television Workshop - later rebranded as Sesame Workshop - which confirmed the news of his passing in a tweet. "A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
‘It’s been an amazing life’: Michael J. Fox tells his story at Sundance
Was Michael J. Fox at Sundance? What is “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” about? Review for “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. How is Michael J. Fox doing?
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation
“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Keanu Reeves Gets Attacked by Matthew Perry as the TV Star Touts Autobiography
After TV Sitcom’s Matthew Perry Takes Potshots at Keanu Reeves while Promoting a New Autobiography, Reeves Got a Huge Publicity Bump as Social Media Fans Rained Down Love on the Actor.
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
'That' 90s Show' star Debra Jo Rupp says the worst moment in her career was her audition for producer Aaron Spelling
Pre-'That '70s Show,' Debra Jo Rupp said her audition in front of Aaron Spelling and others was met with total silence: "No one stuck up for me."
Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set
With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
‘James at 15’ Actor Lance Kerwin Dies at 62
Actor Lance Kerwin has died. The performer, who is known for his work in shows like James at 15 and Salem’s Lot, was just 62 years old. News of Kerwin’s death was reportedly revealed by his daughter Savanah, according to Variety. Kerwin died Tuesday, January 24, in San Clemente, California, and an autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death.
Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels’ new horror movie ‘The Reading’ to debut on BET+ next month
Mo’Nique and Daniels’ new collaboration comes after they squashed their 13-year feud. A new horror movie will debut next month on BET+ starring Mo’Nique, with Lee Daniels serving as executive producer following their reconciliation. The film, titled “The Reading,” reunites the pair who first worked together on...
John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch Talk Complex Father-Daughter Relationship On ‘Night Court’; How Markie Post Felt About Revival
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals spoilers for tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court Titled, “Just Tuesday.” It’s been more than three decades since lothario Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) was on the prowl, but on tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court, he gets to experience what it was like to be on the receiving end of his sexy propositions. When we first reunite with Dan, we learn that the now reformed ladies’ man met a woman who changed his life. Her name is Sarah and she is no longer a part of his life. It is unknown if she died or if they...
