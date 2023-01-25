ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Co-creator of ‘Sesame Street’ dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of the beloved children’s education TV series “Sesame Street,” which uses empathy and fuzzy monsters like Abby Cadabby, Elmo and Cookie Monster to charm and teach generations around the world, has died. He was 93. Morrisett’s death was...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set

With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction

One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
‘James at 15’ Actor Lance Kerwin Dies at 62

Actor Lance Kerwin has died. The performer, who is known for his work in shows like James at 15 and Salem’s Lot, was just 62 years old. News of Kerwin’s death was reportedly revealed by his daughter Savanah, according to Variety. Kerwin died Tuesday, January 24, in San Clemente, California, and an autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death.
John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch Talk Complex Father-Daughter Relationship On ‘Night Court’; How Markie Post Felt About Revival

SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals spoilers for tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court Titled, “Just Tuesday.” It’s been more than three decades since lothario Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) was on the prowl, but on tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court, he gets to experience what it was like to be on the receiving end of his sexy propositions. When we first reunite with Dan, we learn that the now reformed ladies’ man met a woman who changed his life. Her name is Sarah and she is no longer a part of his life. It is unknown if she died or if they...

