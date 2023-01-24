UMaine Student Symposium 2023 Keynote Speaker: Maine’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Kelsey Stoyanova. This year’s annual UMaine Student Symposium (UMSS), a celebration of student research and creative work, will be held at the Collins Center for the Arts on Friday, April 14th, 2023. Graduate and undergraduate students from across all disciplines, from both UMaine and UMaine Machias are invited to submit their abstracts. The UMSS23 organizing committee is thrilled to announce this year’s keynote speaker, Kelsey Stoyanova, Maine’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

