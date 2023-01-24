Read full article on original website
Related
umaine.edu
Ranco awarded $50K for project to develop climate resilience with Wabanaki communities
The University of Maine Office of Sponsored Research has been awarded $50,000 from Jane’s Trust Foundation for a project to develop adaptive resilience to climate change with Wabanaki communities, led by Darren Ranco, professor of anthropology and chair of Native American Programs at the University of Maine. Jane’s Trust...
umaine.edu
UMaine Student Symposium
UMaine Student Symposium 2023 Keynote Speaker: Maine’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Kelsey Stoyanova. This year’s annual UMaine Student Symposium (UMSS), a celebration of student research and creative work, will be held at the Collins Center for the Arts on Friday, April 14th, 2023. Graduate and undergraduate students from across all disciplines, from both UMaine and UMaine Machias are invited to submit their abstracts. The UMSS23 organizing committee is thrilled to announce this year’s keynote speaker, Kelsey Stoyanova, Maine’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
umaine.edu
4-H leadership program helps teens explore agriculture careers
University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering its Agriculture Leadership Ambassador program from March 7–April 18. The program, open to all teens ages 14–18, will focus on understanding the Maine food system, exploring careers and building advocacy skills. As formal agricultural programs at local high schools disappear,...
umaine.edu
Zenith Ensemble performing at UMaine Feb. 4
The Zenith Ensemble, a chamber music group that holds concerts throughout Northern New England, will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Minsky Recital Hall is in the Class of 1944 Hall. The event, hosted by the Collins Center for the Arts, will feature eight singers from the ensemble,...
Comments / 0