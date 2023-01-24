ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

UMaine Student Symposium

UMaine Student Symposium 2023 Keynote Speaker: Maine’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Kelsey Stoyanova. This year’s annual UMaine Student Symposium (UMSS), a celebration of student research and creative work, will be held at the Collins Center for the Arts on Friday, April 14th, 2023. Graduate and undergraduate students from across all disciplines, from both UMaine and UMaine Machias are invited to submit their abstracts. The UMSS23 organizing committee is thrilled to announce this year’s keynote speaker, Kelsey Stoyanova, Maine’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
ORONO, ME
4-H leadership program helps teens explore agriculture careers

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering its Agriculture Leadership Ambassador program from March 7–April 18. The program, open to all teens ages 14–18, will focus on understanding the Maine food system, exploring careers and building advocacy skills. As formal agricultural programs at local high schools disappear,...
ORONO, ME
Zenith Ensemble performing at UMaine Feb. 4

The Zenith Ensemble, a chamber music group that holds concerts throughout Northern New England, will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Minsky Recital Hall is in the Class of 1944 Hall. The event, hosted by the Collins Center for the Arts, will feature eight singers from the ensemble,...
ORONO, ME

