UMaine hosts dairy travel course for six universities
Animal and veterinary science students from six universities toured Maine’s dairy industry this month in a travel course hosted by the University of Maine. More than 40 students and their advisors from universities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont joined the statewide tour. Five students from the University of Maine participated as well.
UMaine Student Symposium
UMaine Student Symposium 2023 Keynote Speaker: Maine’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Kelsey Stoyanova. This year’s annual UMaine Student Symposium (UMSS), a celebration of student research and creative work, will be held at the Collins Center for the Arts on Friday, April 14th, 2023. Graduate and undergraduate students from across all disciplines, from both UMaine and UMaine Machias are invited to submit their abstracts. The UMSS23 organizing committee is thrilled to announce this year’s keynote speaker, Kelsey Stoyanova, Maine’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
4-H leadership program helps teens explore agriculture careers
University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering its Agriculture Leadership Ambassador program from March 7–April 18. The program, open to all teens ages 14–18, will focus on understanding the Maine food system, exploring careers and building advocacy skills. As formal agricultural programs at local high schools disappear,...
Camire named editor-in-chief of leading food science journal
University of Maine food science professor Mary Ellen Camire has been named the first dedicated editor-in-chief for the journal Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety (CRFSFS). The journal ranks third among more than 140 food science and technology journals worldwide. Camire has served as scientific editor of the...
Zenith Ensemble performing at UMaine Feb. 4
The Zenith Ensemble, a chamber music group that holds concerts throughout Northern New England, will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Minsky Recital Hall is in the Class of 1944 Hall. The event, hosted by the Collins Center for the Arts, will feature eight singers from the ensemble,...
