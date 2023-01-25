Read full article on original website
$143K Goal For The Y Annual Campaign
With an eye toward future improvements and growing programs, the Hopkinsville-Christian County YMCA is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign. At the Annual Meeting Thursday night, outgoing Chief Volunteer Officer Sandy Grogan handed the gavel over to incoming CVO Bennett Greene. Greene says she looks forward to serving and has...
Christian County Superintendent Bentzel Delivers Breakfast Primer
Per Superintendent Chris Bentzel, a comprehensive public update on the inevitable Hopkinsville-Christian County consolidation is planned for the upcoming “State of the Schools” Eye-Opener Breakfast. During an appearance earlier this week on WHVO’s “Hoptown This Morning,” Bentzel did note that district officials are within a month from receiving...
Sova Stepping Down As Library Executive Director
A change in leadership is coming to the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library.Officials with the organization announced late Monday night that DeeAnna Sova, executive director, is stepping down effective February 1 — after accepting a position within the up-and-coming electric vehicle battery plant Ascend Elements in Hopkinsville. In the interim,...
Trigg County Hospital Board Approves Digital X-ray, Hears Updates
Members of the Trigg County Hospital Board of Directors took action Thursday to assist and improve its radiology department — unanimously approving a $35,750 cost to upgrade its X-ray to a digital operating system. Matt Miles R.T., radiology supervisor, explained that the current system is approaching its last legs...
New Hopkinsville Mayor Focused On Growing Home Initiative
Newly elected Hopkinsville Mayor J. R. Knight says he and his staff are focused on the Growing Home initiative centered around making safety and infrastructure improvements in the city. During a recent visit on Hoptown this Morning, Mayor Knight said one of the prime concerns is improving safety and services...
Menu Changes Arrive For Trigg Senior Center
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trigg County Senior Center remained as busy as it ever had — making sure no local elder went hungry. Those efforts, of course, continue today. In a conversation with the News Edge Thursday morning, Center Director Cissy Lawrence noted that her...
Trigg School Board Sending Nickel Tax Petition To Circuit Court
A petition calling for a vote in regard to a potential recallable school nickel tax on real property will have its day in chambers. Following a half hour of executive session debate Thursday evening, officials with the Trigg County Board of Education voted unanimously to authorize its attorney, Jack Lackey, submit an action in Circuit Court — challenging the sufficiency and validity of the nickel tax recall petition, and related processes and documentation.
Gift cards available for vaccine recipients at Community Medical Clinics
The Community Medical Clinics in Hopkinsville, Princeton and Oak Grove are giving $20 Mastercard gift cards to anyone who gets a vaccine or booster shot of any kind, including flu, pneumonia and COVID-19. The Kentucky Association of Health Plans donated several hundred gift cards to the clinics to encourage vaccinations....
Precision Sonar Set For Expansion In Marshall County
The state’s manufacturing industry got an official bump Thursday morning, when Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of Precision Sonar & Outdoors LLC to Benton in Marshall County. Specializing in GPS and sonar mounting systems, the expansion of company operations will involve a $2.2 million investment and 12 full-time...
Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main deemed unsafe to enter
The historic Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main Streets in downtown Hopkinsville has been deemed unsafe to enter and the owners have been given 90 days to come up with a solution. Hopkinsville Fire Department Chief Steve Futrell says they received a call about concerns for the safety of anyone...
Sherri Newton, 62 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 62-year-old Sherri Boyd Newton, of Hopkinsville, KY, will be Saturday, January 28 at 11 am at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home Friday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Christian County Fiscal Court Throws Support Behind Second Amendment
Christian County can now be considered among many municipalities in the Commonwealth as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”. The decision — though not unanimous — comes following considerable discussion not just during Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting, but more than two years of debate in and around Hopkinsville, and also in and around the court’s chambers.
Ground Broken On Clarksville Development
A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
Electric vehicle battery supplier locating in Simpson Co.
The electric vehicle footprint is growing in Kentucky with the announcement of a new manufacturer in Simpson County. Liochem e-Materials announced plans on Thursday to create 141 jobs related to the production of battery materials for the EV industry. Liochem President John Easley says Franklin is a good fit for...
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
Kimberly Kern Braboy, 50, of Hopkinsville
A memorial service will be held at a later time for 50-year-old Kimberly Mechelle Kern Braboy of Hopkinsville. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Barbara Kenady, 79, of Hopkinsville
A celebration will be held at a later date for 79-year-old Barbara Gilford Kenady, of Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Edward Saturley, 79, of Hopkinsville
There will be no services for 79 year-old Edward Saturley of Hopkinsville. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
John “Thirty-One” Harris, 99, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 99-year-old John "Thirty-one" Harris, of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, January 26 at 1 pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday at noon.
