Kawhi Leonard Reacts to LeBron James' Monster Night vs. Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went off in the loss to the LA Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went for 46 points in Tuesday night's loss to the LA Clippers. James now has a 40-point game against every team in the NBA, checking the Clippers off the list as the final team he needed to get 40 against. After the game, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was asked how the Clippers sustained this exposition from James, an he said they just stayed together.

"Just stayed in the game," Leonard said. "He's a hell of a player. He's gonna make runs like that, play games like this, so we just sustained it. Kept it even keel, our heads level, and just kept moving."

Leonard had a solid game himself, and was able to help the Clippers grab their third-straight win. The team is starting to come together after a rocky first half of the season, and much of it is due to the play of Kawhi Leonard. He has been trending upward for weeks now, and seems to be very close to the level of play he was at before injuring his ACL.

While LeBron James was dominant in this game, it was not enough to overcome a team effort from the Clippers, which was led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard was complimentary of James after the game, and spoke about how the Clippers were able to sustain his explosion.

