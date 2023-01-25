Vote now: Who should be SBLive's High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (Jan. 16-22)

Every week, SBLive compiles the best high school basketball performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, you get to decide which one rises above the rest.

Here are the nominees for SBLive's National Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22. Voting closes on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time) and winners are announced on Mondays.

Want to nominate an athlete? Please email andy@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth (California)

The son of former All-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas, Chatsworth freshman Alijah Arenas netted a career-best 56 points in a 97-48 victory over Canoga Park. Arenas, who has scored more than 30 points in each of the past three games, also grabbed 11 rebounds against Canoga Park.

Logan Baumgartner, Medford (Wisconsin)

Baumgartner became Medford’s all-time leading scorer with a 35-point performance in an 81-57 rout of Athens.

Omaha Biliew, Waukee (Iowa)

Biliew, a five-star prospect and Iowa State signee, went between his legs for a spectacular transition dunk in a 77-55 victory over Waukee Northwest. Biliew led the Warriors with 21 points in the convincing victory.

Kavon Bradford, Benson (Oregon)

Bradford nearly recorded a triple-double in an 86-78 victory over Wells, finishing with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Despite standing just 6-foot-2, Bradford is one of the best rebounders in Oregon.

Jaedyn Brown, Pullman (Washington)

Hit 8 of 10 3-point attempts on his way to 33 points, seven boards and six assists in a lopsided win over Rogers after putting up 28 points, eight boards, seven assists and two steals in a win over Clarkston. Greyhounds move to 13-0.

Jaylen Brown, Norwalk (Connecticut)

Brown had 54 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals in an 87-82 overtime loss to Greenwich. Brown was eight points shy of matching former NBA All-Star Calvin Murphy’s school record of 62.

Josh Burdick, Cheney (Kansas)

A star quarterback for Cheney, Burdick is also having a strong sophomore season on the hardwood. Burdick poured in 34 points in an 88-64 victory over Winfield.

Markus Burton, Penn (Indiana)

Burton became Penn’s all-time leading scorer in a 66-52 victory over crosstown rival Mishawaka Marian. Penn entered the game ranked No. 1 in Class 4A while Marian topped the 3A poll. Burton, a Notre Dame signee, had 32 points in the win.

Carlton Carrington, St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

Six days after erupting for 42 points, Carrington netted 30 more in an 84-77 win over Archbishop Spalding. Carrington will play college basketball for Pittsburgh.

Vinnie Cugini, Aquinas Academy (Pennsylvania)

Cugini scored 52 points — his fifth career 50-point performance — in a 95-85 win over Sierra Catholic.

Giovanny Evanson, King’s Way Christian (Washington)

Evanston scored 32 first-half points and finished with 40 as King’s Way cruised to an 80-33 win over Castle Rock.

Cooper Farrall, Culver Academies (Indiana)

Farrell poured in 32 points as Culver Academies picked up a 58-43 win over Fort Wayne Canterbury.

Cavin Holden, R.A. Long (Washington)

Holden did a little bit of everything in a 98-50 drubbing of Washougal, finishing with 41 points, 10 assists, eight steals and six rebounds. The senior guard is averaging 34.7 points per game this season.

Jaland Lowe, Fort Bend Marshall (Texas)

Lowe, a four-star Pittsburgh signee, scored 35 points and topped the 2,000 points mark for his high school career in a 73-51 victory over Fulshear.

Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden (Illinois)

Pence became the third player in school history to eclipse the 2,000 career points mark in a 70-46 victory over Illinois Valley Central. Pence, an Illinois State signee, had 27 points in the win.



Labaron Philon, Baker (Alabama)

Philon had 44 points and eight rebounds as Baker earned a hard-fought 63-61 victory over Theodore. Philon, a four-star recruit, is the top-ranked junior prospect in Alabama.

Patton Pinkins, Frenship (Texas)

Perkins went off for 36 points in an 81-74 win over Odessa Permian. The 6-foot-5 Perkins has been a scoring force for Frenship as a sophomore.

Beckham Tharpe, North Iredell (North Carolina)

Tharpe went 20 of 24 from the floor and scored 50 points in an 88-50 win over Foard. The 6-foot-8 Tharpe also had 21 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals. He is averaging 27 points and 12 rebounds this winter.

Jarvis Wright, Charlton County (Georgia)

Wright knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points in a 77-20 win over Atkinson County. The sophomore is averaging a team-leading 19.2 points while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc.