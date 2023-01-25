ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caryville, FL

W00000000 LEAVE IT AT LENNY'S SELF STORAGE, LLC. 2855 PATE POND ROAD CARYVILLE, FL. 32427 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given, that we will sell or otherwise dispose of …

holmescounty.news
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defuniakherald.com

Holmes County Commissioners discuss a moratorium on small-box discount stores

Holmes County Commissioners discussed the proposed Family Dollar in Ponce De Leon (PDL) at the regular County Commission meeting on Jan. 17. There was a resolution presented requesting a countywide moratorium, a temporary prohibition of an activity, on accepting applications related to small-box discount stores. This would affect anyone in the process of developing or applying for a small-box discount store, such as, Dollar General, Family Dollar, et al. Some familiar faces appeared in the audience of the commissioner meeting such as locals who had attended the public hearing in PDL, and a majority of the PDL city council.
floridaconstructionnews.com

Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Holds Workshop on Transitional Residences

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When people hear transitional housing they usually think.. not in my neighbor hood. A workshop Thursday hosted by the city of Panama City tackled that issue. City officials say there are 5 Oxford Houses in Panama City right now. All but one are for men.
PANAMA CITY, FL
holmescounty.news

Commissioners vote down small box store moratorium (but not lightly)

Holmes County Commissioners voted down a moratorium that would have delayed the addition of new and prevent the expansion of existing small box discount stores in a special session Jan. 23. The moratorium stated its purpose was to study the effects of such stores on the health, safety and welfare...
WJHG-TV

Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Tornado damages woods in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Holmes County officials confirm two dead in Esto house fire

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County officials say they are investigating a house fire on Beaver Dam Road in Esto Thursday. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Officials announced HCSO and the Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene at the time.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 26, 2023

Kevin Kuntzman, 40, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Greenwood, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Steven Carter, 64, Chipley, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Wendall Cooper, 60, Greenwood, Florida:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Authorities say space heaters may have caused Esto fire

ESTO, Fla. (WMBB) — Tucked in the woods of Holmes County is a house that is now nothing but rubble. Neighbors said the couple who lived at 1329 Beaver Dam Road were kind, humorous people. But Thursday morning, nearby residents realized something was off. “A neighbor had come by the house and seen a power […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

4th annual Shrimp & Grits festival is back in Destin, Florida

The 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival is returning to Destin, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer. This event is a must-attend for those who love a classic southern dish, great drinks, and live entertainment on the Destin Harbor.
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy