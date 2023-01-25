W00000000 LEAVE IT AT LENNY'S SELF STORAGE, LLC. 2855 PATE POND ROAD CARYVILLE, FL. 32427 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given, that we will sell or otherwise dispose of …

Read full article on original website
Computer malfunction causes massive boil water notice in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All Panama City Beach residents who live east of Richard Jackson Boulevard should boil their water until further notice, Panama City Beach officials said Friday. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in pressure on January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:30 […]
defuniakherald.com
Holmes County Commissioners discuss a moratorium on small-box discount stores
Holmes County Commissioners discussed the proposed Family Dollar in Ponce De Leon (PDL) at the regular County Commission meeting on Jan. 17. There was a resolution presented requesting a countywide moratorium, a temporary prohibition of an activity, on accepting applications related to small-box discount stores. This would affect anyone in the process of developing or applying for a small-box discount store, such as, Dollar General, Family Dollar, et al. Some familiar faces appeared in the audience of the commissioner meeting such as locals who had attended the public hearing in PDL, and a majority of the PDL city council.
cenlanow.com
Rapid population increase in Panama City Beach raises zoning concerns
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach is one of the fastest-growing areas in the Panhandle. All those new residents mean fluctuations in population within the city limits. Council members said those changes require redrawing the boundaries for the city’s four political wards. Panama City Beach’s...
Bay Co. hosts commercial driver’s licenses classes at GCSC Southport campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College and Bay County have struck a deal that will help meet the need for truck drivers. The college will allow Bay County to use the North Bay campus driving range to help train people for commercial driver’s licenses (CDL). Bay County Chamber of Commerce officials approached […]
floridaconstructionnews.com
Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
getthecoast.com
Eglin Air Force Base to close Highway 85, State Roads 123 & 285 next week
Eglin Air Force Base has announced that the 96th Test Wing will conduct testing on the Eglin range complex on January 31, 2023, requiring the closure of Highway 85 and State Roads 123 and 285. Highway 85 and SR 123 will be closed at various points between 10 a.m. and...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Holds Workshop on Transitional Residences
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When people hear transitional housing they usually think.. not in my neighbor hood. A workshop Thursday hosted by the city of Panama City tackled that issue. City officials say there are 5 Oxford Houses in Panama City right now. All but one are for men.
holmescounty.news
Commissioners vote down small box store moratorium (but not lightly)
Holmes County Commissioners voted down a moratorium that would have delayed the addition of new and prevent the expansion of existing small box discount stores in a special session Jan. 23. The moratorium stated its purpose was to study the effects of such stores on the health, safety and welfare...
WEAR
Planned closures of Highway 85 and State Road 123 due to Eglin Air Force Base missions
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Highway 85 and State Road 123 in Eglin will be closed for parts of Tuesday due to testing from Eglin Air Force Base. The 96th Test Wing is scheduled to conduct testing on the Eglin range complex on Jan. 31, requiring the closure of Highway 85 and State Road 123 from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
wdhn.com
Tornado damages woods in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
WJHG-TV
Holmes County officials confirm two dead in Esto house fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County officials say they are investigating a house fire on Beaver Dam Road in Esto Thursday. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Officials announced HCSO and the Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene at the time.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 26, 2023
Kevin Kuntzman, 40, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Greenwood, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Steven Carter, 64, Chipley, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Wendall Cooper, 60, Greenwood, Florida:...
Authorities say space heaters may have caused Esto fire
ESTO, Fla. (WMBB) — Tucked in the woods of Holmes County is a house that is now nothing but rubble. Neighbors said the couple who lived at 1329 Beaver Dam Road were kind, humorous people. But Thursday morning, nearby residents realized something was off. “A neighbor had come by the house and seen a power […]
Smash and grab at phone store in Fort Walton Beach: Deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd. The front door was […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida School Board Member Cheryl Williams Gives Back to Students and Community
Newly elected Washington County, Florida School Board member Cheryl Williams visited Studio B on the campus of Florida Panhandle Technical College to get a new head shot portrait on Thursday, January 26, 2023, as seen in the photos (below) of and by FPTC students. While there, she had the opportunity...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jeremy Jarrod Godwin for Outstanding Texas Warrant for Violation of Probation, Drugs
On Monday, Jan. 23, deputies responded to a call on Caverns Road regarding the theft of a vehicle. A BOLO was issued for the vehicle and the suspect, Jeremy Jarrod Godwin. Godwin was quickly found at a boat landing near Highway 162 and Essex Road. Throughout the course of the...
getthecoast.com
Fatal motorcycle crash involves Okaloosa County School Bus in Mary Esther, students uninjured
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, a fatal traffic accident occurred in Mary Esther involving an Okaloosa County school bus and a motorcycle. The crash took place on Highway 98 and Avenue Due Fontainebleau in Mary Esther around 2:30 p.m. According to Okaloosa School District Public Information Officer, Catherine Card, the...
WJHG-TV
PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
getthecoast.com
4th annual Shrimp & Grits festival is back in Destin, Florida
The 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival is returning to Destin, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer. This event is a must-attend for those who love a classic southern dish, great drinks, and live entertainment on the Destin Harbor.
