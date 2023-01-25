ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you feel comfortable driving in the snow?

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
Another winter storm is moving through Mid-Missouri.

Several inches of snow were predicted to fall late Tuesday into Wednesday morning with the worst effects on the southern part of the area. Public safety agencies are asking drivers to stay off the road if it's not necessary.

Do you feel OK with driving in the snow? Vote in the poll.

