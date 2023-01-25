W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF BARBARA SIMMONS, File No. …

Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 26, 2023
Kevin Kuntzman, 40, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Greenwood, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Steven Carter, 64, Chipley, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Wendall Cooper, 60, Greenwood, Florida:...
mypanhandle.com
Local attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2005, the Florida legislature expanded the rules around self-defense with the Stand-Your-Ground Law. It provides immunity to some people who use a firearm to protect themselves. A murder and a justified killing are two very different things under the law. Bob Sombathy is...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida School Board Member Cheryl Williams Gives Back to Students and Community
Newly elected Washington County, Florida School Board member Cheryl Williams visited Studio B on the campus of Florida Panhandle Technical College to get a new head shot portrait on Thursday, January 26, 2023, as seen in the photos (below) of and by FPTC students. While there, she had the opportunity...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County Chief Correctional Officer issues statement following inmate deaths
On Monday, January 23, 2023, WEAR Channel 3 first reported on an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend, marking the fifth inmate death at the facility in the past six months. In response to the recent string of inmate deaths, Okaloosa’s Chief Correctional Officer, Nolan Weeks,...
wbrc.com
Florida man indicted in 2022 death of Cassie Carli
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WBRC) - Marcus Spanevelo has been indicted by a grand jury in the 2022 death of Cassie Carli. Spanevelo, a resident of Panama City, Florida, has been charged with kidnapping that resulted in death. The charges come after Spanevelo had already been charged in St. Clair...
wtvy.com
2 lives lost in Holmes County fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s office are currently investigating the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Rd in Esto on Thursday. According to a HCSO Facebook post, officials have confirmed that two individuals have died as a...
defuniakherald.com
Holmes County Commissioners discuss a moratorium on small-box discount stores
Holmes County Commissioners discussed the proposed Family Dollar in Ponce De Leon (PDL) at the regular County Commission meeting on Jan. 17. There was a resolution presented requesting a countywide moratorium, a temporary prohibition of an activity, on accepting applications related to small-box discount stores. This would affect anyone in the process of developing or applying for a small-box discount store, such as, Dollar General, Family Dollar, et al. Some familiar faces appeared in the audience of the commissioner meeting such as locals who had attended the public hearing in PDL, and a majority of the PDL city council.
niceville.com
Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge
NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
WJHG-TV
Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
WJHG-TV
Volunteers hope new homeless count gets more funding for resources
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Point In Time survey or PIT, counts how many homeless people are living in our communities. Volunteers with Doorways of Northwest Florida are helping make sure they are accurately counted for the year. “Whenever you survey somebody, you ask them where they stayed the...
WEAR
Report: Okaloosa County inmate charged for bringing 10 grams of fentanyl into facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the jail on Monday. 42-year-old James Eric Alford, of Freeport, is charged with trafficking in at least four grams of fentanyl and introducing a controlled substance into a detention facility. According to an...
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
wdhn.com
Argument leads to shooting in Dothan, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested after police say an argument led him to shoot at another man. According to Dothan Police Department, during the early morning of Friday, January 27, two people engaged in a verbal argument in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Michigan Drive.
WJHG-TV
Holmes County officials confirm two dead in Esto house fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County officials say they are investigating a house fire on Beaver Dam Road in Esto Thursday. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Officials announced HCSO and the Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene at the time.
Deputies investigate 5th death in 4 months at Okaloosa Co. Jail
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person incarcerated at the jail, the fifth in four months. OCSO said the incarcerated person was found dead on Jan. 22. Deputies received a call at 10:51 am. The office said they will release more details when the investigation is […]
floridaconstructionnews.com
Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
wdhn.com
Tornado damages woods in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
Two dead in fire in Esto
ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigate House Fire on Beaver Dam Road
The Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office are on the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Road. It has been confirmed that two individuals have passed away as a result of the fire. The identities of those deceased are pending release...
