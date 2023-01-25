A New Transformer Based Reinforcement Learning Agent Called ‘AdA’ Inhabits a Rich 3D World and Can Rapidly Adapt to Tasks It Has Never Seen Before in Minutes

Read full article on original website
Science Focus
M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built
For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence Research Confirms That Transformer-Based Large Language Models Are Computationally Universal When Augmented With An External Memory
The remarkable results achieved by transformer-based models like GPT-2 and GPT-3 gravitated the research community toward exploring large language models (LLMs). Additionally, ChatGPT’s recent success and popularity have only served to increase people’s interest in LLMs. In-context learning and chain-of-thought prompting are two other major discoveries that have significantly improved the accuracy of the models. These discoveries go beyond simple question answering, where an input prompt containing a question is used to output a reasonable answer.
marktechpost.com
Meet ConvNeXt V2: An AI Model That Improves the Performance and Scaling Capability of ConvNets Using Masked Autoencoders
The computer vision domain has seen significant advancement in the last decade, and this advancement can be mainly attributed to the emergence of convolutional neural networks (CNNs). CNNs’ impeccable abilities to process 2D data, thanks to their hierarchical feature extraction mechanism, was a key factor behind their success. Modern...
marktechpost.com
Meet SymbolicAI: The Powerful Framework That Combines The Strengths Of Symbolic Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Large Language Models
Latest innovations in the field of Artificial Intelligence have made it possible to describe intelligent systems with a better and more eloquent understanding of language than ever before. With the increasing popularity and usage of Large Language Models, many tasks like text generation, automatic code generation, and text summarization have become easily achievable. When combined with the power of Symbolic Artificial Intelligence, these large language models hold a lot of potential in solving complex problems. Such a framework called SymbolicAI has been developed by Marius-Constantin Dinu, a current Ph.D. student and an ML researcher who used the strengths of LLMs to build software applications.
AI & Its Impact Within a Homogenous Society
Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to have a significant impact on everyday life in society. In the workplace, AI has the potential to automate many tasks, leading to concerns about job displacement. AI+ is helping to spread awareness about the impact of AI in smart homes and the potential benefits it can bring.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Mark Cuban says success with generative A.I. like ChatGPT will come down to asking it the right questions: ‘We are just in its infancy’
The billionaire investor thinks asking A.I. tools the right questions will be a key skill, while others think it'll become a new profession—or a whole new form of art.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
Robots with human consciousness will ‘eclipse humanity’ and become geniuses, expert warns
SCIENTISTS working on artificial intelligence have announced the next step forward: achieving robotic consciousness. While the topic is exciting for many and could be the most significant discovery made by humans, some researchers are wary of what this could mean for humanity. In an interview with The New York Times,...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
ZDNet
Boston Dynamics just dropped a new video. Look what its humanoid robot can do now
Boston Dynamics' new video shows off its research robot's exceptional, and slightly terrifying, parkour abilities. In the viral video, the robot, named Atlas, walks across a warehouse floor, picks up items, skips up stairs, jumps, tosses items, and even does a backflip. Also: NASA's next-gen robot will explore space and...
Futurism
Scientists Say New Brain-Computer Interface Lets Users Transmit 62 Words Per Minute
A team of Stanford scientists claims to have tested a new brain-computer interface (BCI) that can decode speech at up to 62 words per minute, improving the previous record by 3.4 times. That'd be a massive step towards real-time speech conversion at the pace of natural human conversation. Max Hodak,...
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
marktechpost.com
Researchers from MIT Propose an AI Model that Knows How to Generate Line Drawings from Photographs
If you have ever seen an artist working on a drawing, you probably noticed they start with the line drawing. They draw the outlines of the picture and then work on top of it. This is the first step to achieving photo-realism in the drawings, transferring the real life to their canvas as close as possible.
marktechpost.com
Best AI Voice Generators In 2023
Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing every domain of life. Now that we have a ton of data to train with and cutting-edge hardware, it is possible to make exciting, human-like AI models and experiences for everyone. Artificial intelligence speech generators that sound like humans are now feasible owing to the advances in machine learning and natural language processing. It has a wide range of applications, including speech synthesis for people with speech impairments, voice-enabled devices, virtual assistants, Internet voice, IVR recordings, etc.
marktechpost.com
RecolorNeRF: A Novel User-Friendly Color Editing Approach For The Neural Radiance Field
Neural radiance fields (NeRF) are a potent representation of 3D scenes, making it possible that they may one day replace photos and movies as a new type of media. Supporting the editing of such a new representation is essential to achieving this goal. Recent publications on the subject have explored editing NeRF in terms of geometry deformation, appearance editing, and style transfer, among other things. Recoloring is appearance editing that often entails adjusting certain color tones in a scene for improvement or correction. This process is crucial to the process of making movies. In the example of Fig. 1, the red automobile may be changed into a blue one in a photorealistic manner using a recoloring edition.
marktechpost.com
Get Ready to Rock with Riffusion: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Brings Music to Life Through Visualization
Imagine music generated by Artificial intelligence. It sounds quite innovative and has been made possible using machine learning. This is done using training Neural network models like LSTM with musical notes and then predicting or generating music. Diffusion, a technology that was recently introduced, has come up with another unique...
