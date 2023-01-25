ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2022 CA 000084 SIX SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LLC Plaintiff, -vs- THE …

 4 days ago
Local attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2005, the Florida legislature expanded the rules around self-defense with the Stand-Your-Ground Law. It provides immunity to some people who use a firearm to protect themselves. A murder and a justified killing are two very different things under the law. Bob Sombathy is...
PANAMA CITY, FL
JAIL Report for January 26, 2023

Kevin Kuntzman, 40, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Greenwood, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Steven Carter, 64, Chipley, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Wendall Cooper, 60, Greenwood, Florida:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Woman sentenced to prison for trafficking drug charge

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Most people are usually in prison because they commit a crime, but investigators said a central Florida woman came to a Panhandle prison specifically to commit a crime. Back in September, Angela Benjamin traveled from Spring Hill, Florida to Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, to visit an inmate named Gary […]
SNEADS, FL
Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City no trespassing decal program sees success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A no trespassing pilot program partnership between the Panama City Police Department, Community Redevelopment Agency and local business owners is thriving. The initiative began in December 2022 as a way to keep trespassing, littering and loitering near Panama City businesses at bay. After more than...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Volunteers hope new homeless count gets more funding for resources

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Point In Time survey or PIT, counts how many homeless people are living in our communities. Volunteers with Doorways of Northwest Florida are helping make sure they are accurately counted for the year. “Whenever you survey somebody, you ask them where they stayed the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge

NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
NICEVILLE, FL
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
PANAMA CITY, FL
2 lives lost in Holmes County fire

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s office are currently investigating the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Rd in Esto on Thursday. According to a HCSO Facebook post, officials have confirmed that two individuals have died as a...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
SNEADS, FL
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Mona

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Mona, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet brown brindle and white Hound mix is about a year old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Tornado damages woods in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL

