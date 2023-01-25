W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2022 CA 000084 SIX SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LLC Plaintiff, -vs- THE …

Read full article on original website
mypanhandle.com
Local attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2005, the Florida legislature expanded the rules around self-defense with the Stand-Your-Ground Law. It provides immunity to some people who use a firearm to protect themselves. A murder and a justified killing are two very different things under the law. Bob Sombathy is...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 26, 2023
Kevin Kuntzman, 40, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Greenwood, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Steven Carter, 64, Chipley, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Wendall Cooper, 60, Greenwood, Florida:...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida School Board Member Cheryl Williams Gives Back to Students and Community
Newly elected Washington County, Florida School Board member Cheryl Williams visited Studio B on the campus of Florida Panhandle Technical College to get a new head shot portrait on Thursday, January 26, 2023, as seen in the photos (below) of and by FPTC students. While there, she had the opportunity...
Woman sentenced to prison for trafficking drug charge
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Most people are usually in prison because they commit a crime, but investigators said a central Florida woman came to a Panhandle prison specifically to commit a crime. Back in September, Angela Benjamin traveled from Spring Hill, Florida to Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, to visit an inmate named Gary […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County Chief Correctional Officer issues statement following inmate deaths
On Monday, January 23, 2023, WEAR Channel 3 first reported on an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend, marking the fifth inmate death at the facility in the past six months. In response to the recent string of inmate deaths, Okaloosa’s Chief Correctional Officer, Nolan Weeks,...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County Corrections actively combating Fentanyl-related issues
In light of the recent national and state increase in fentanyl-related overdoses, officers at Okaloosa County Department of Corrections are taking action to combat this issue within the facility, according to Okaloosa County. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, has become a...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
Bay Co. hosts commercial driver’s licenses classes at GCSC Southport campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College and Bay County have struck a deal that will help meet the need for truck drivers. The college will allow Bay County to use the North Bay campus driving range to help train people for commercial driver’s licenses (CDL). Bay County Chamber of Commerce officials approached […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City no trespassing decal program sees success
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A no trespassing pilot program partnership between the Panama City Police Department, Community Redevelopment Agency and local business owners is thriving. The initiative began in December 2022 as a way to keep trespassing, littering and loitering near Panama City businesses at bay. After more than...
WJHG-TV
Volunteers hope new homeless count gets more funding for resources
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Point In Time survey or PIT, counts how many homeless people are living in our communities. Volunteers with Doorways of Northwest Florida are helping make sure they are accurately counted for the year. “Whenever you survey somebody, you ask them where they stayed the...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jeremy Jarrod Godwin for Outstanding Texas Warrant for Violation of Probation, Drugs
On Monday, Jan. 23, deputies responded to a call on Caverns Road regarding the theft of a vehicle. A BOLO was issued for the vehicle and the suspect, Jeremy Jarrod Godwin. Godwin was quickly found at a boat landing near Highway 162 and Essex Road. Throughout the course of the...
niceville.com
Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge
NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
WEAR
Report: Okaloosa County inmate charged for bringing 10 grams of fentanyl into facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the jail on Monday. 42-year-old James Eric Alford, of Freeport, is charged with trafficking in at least four grams of fentanyl and introducing a controlled substance into a detention facility. According to an...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
wtvy.com
2 lives lost in Holmes County fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s office are currently investigating the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Rd in Esto on Thursday. According to a HCSO Facebook post, officials have confirmed that two individuals have died as a...
WJHG-TV
Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Mona
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Mona, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet brown brindle and white Hound mix is about a year old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at […]
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigate House Fire on Beaver Dam Road
The Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office are on the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Road. It has been confirmed that two individuals have passed away as a result of the fire. The identities of those deceased are pending release...
wdhn.com
Tornado damages woods in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
