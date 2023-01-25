ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Ripple Is Hosting A Panel On The Digital Pound, Here’s Why

In its predictions for 2023, the Ripple leadership team highlighted Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as one of the biggest trends, as Bitcoinist reported. To drive this agenda, Ripple continues to actively work with the private and public sectors. One country where Ripple is very active is the United Kingdom....
The Guardian

Rolls-Royce is a ‘burning platform’ that must transform, says new CEO

The new chief executive of Rolls-Royce has told staff that the engineering company is a “burning platform” that must transform to survive. Tufan Erginbilgic, the former BP executive who replaced Warren East as chief executive at the start of January, said the coronavirus pandemic could not be blamed for what in reality is a perennial underperformance of the business compared with rivals.
Motley Fool

Crypto Curious? Top 3 Tokens for a Beginner's Digital Asset Portfolio

Tether offers a unique solution to digital currency trading, providing users with a cash-like and familiar way to store and transfer value. Bitcoin was the first crypto and remains a leader today, despite many copycats and original rivals. Ethereum is getting used more and more because it is secure, reasonably...
financemagnates.com

James Donovan Joins Saxo Markets as Global Head of Preferred Broker

Saxo Markets, the subsidiary of the leading fintech specialist Saxo, has appointed James Donovan as a new Global Head of Preferred Broker with immediate effect. According to Wednesday's press release, Donovan will be responsible for driving the company's Preferred Broker campaign. Saxo Markets Appoints Preferred Broker Head. Donovan will be...
thenewscrypto.com

Fiat Banking Partner of Binance Places Minimum Transaction Cap

The bank’s move comes as it seeks to reduce its exposure to the crypto sector. Binance, however, stressed that none of its other financial partners were affected. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, stated over the weekend that its fiat partner Signature Bank will no longer be processing transactions for amounts less than $100,000. The bank’s move comes as it seeks to reduce its exposure to the cryptocurrency sector.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Reuters

Amazon's AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why

Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
financemagnates.com

Morgan Stanley Fines Employees Up to $1M for Messaging Breaches

Morgan Stanley, a New York-based global investment bank, has penalized some of its employees with fines ranging between a few thousand dollars to over $1 million for using messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to discuss official business. Sources told the Financial Times, which first broke the news that Morgan Stanley...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptopotato.com

Amazon’s New Venture: A Digital Assets Company for NFTs and Crypto Games, Sources Say

Sources said that Amazon’s upcoming digital assets company and NFT marketplace could be set to launch this spring. Amazon is reportedly working on a digital assets company that will power an NFT marketplace this spring. According to sources interviewed by the media outlet Blockworks, the retail giant has been...
CoinTelegraph

SBF allegedly used FTX money to invest $400M in obscure VC firm

Authorities in the United States might have discovered yet another possible component of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency empire. U.S. federal prosecutors have alleged that Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the venture capital (VC) firm Modulo Capital, according to The New York Times. As previously reported,...
financemagnates.com

Crypto Platform Luno Sheds 35% of Workforce

Luno, the digital assets exchange based in London, announced a massive workforce reduction yesterday, feeling the harmful effects of the prolonged crypto winter and turbulence in the technology industries. Luno Cuts Massive Part of Its Team. According to Wednesday's statement, Luno decided to lay off 35% of its current staff,...

