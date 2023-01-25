Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Ripple Is Hosting A Panel On The Digital Pound, Here’s Why
In its predictions for 2023, the Ripple leadership team highlighted Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as one of the biggest trends, as Bitcoinist reported. To drive this agenda, Ripple continues to actively work with the private and public sectors. One country where Ripple is very active is the United Kingdom....
Rolls-Royce is a ‘burning platform’ that must transform, says new CEO
The new chief executive of Rolls-Royce has told staff that the engineering company is a “burning platform” that must transform to survive. Tufan Erginbilgic, the former BP executive who replaced Warren East as chief executive at the start of January, said the coronavirus pandemic could not be blamed for what in reality is a perennial underperformance of the business compared with rivals.
Motley Fool
Crypto Curious? Top 3 Tokens for a Beginner's Digital Asset Portfolio
Tether offers a unique solution to digital currency trading, providing users with a cash-like and familiar way to store and transfer value. Bitcoin was the first crypto and remains a leader today, despite many copycats and original rivals. Ethereum is getting used more and more because it is secure, reasonably...
financemagnates.com
James Donovan Joins Saxo Markets as Global Head of Preferred Broker
Saxo Markets, the subsidiary of the leading fintech specialist Saxo, has appointed James Donovan as a new Global Head of Preferred Broker with immediate effect. According to Wednesday's press release, Donovan will be responsible for driving the company's Preferred Broker campaign. Saxo Markets Appoints Preferred Broker Head. Donovan will be...
thenewscrypto.com
Fiat Banking Partner of Binance Places Minimum Transaction Cap
The bank’s move comes as it seeks to reduce its exposure to the crypto sector. Binance, however, stressed that none of its other financial partners were affected. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, stated over the weekend that its fiat partner Signature Bank will no longer be processing transactions for amounts less than $100,000. The bank’s move comes as it seeks to reduce its exposure to the cryptocurrency sector.
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi had over $1.2 billion in assets tied up with FTX, previously unseen documents show
BlockFi's secret financials show the company's exposure is far greater than previous disclosures suggested.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Amazon's AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why
Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
financemagnates.com
Morgan Stanley Fines Employees Up to $1M for Messaging Breaches
Morgan Stanley, a New York-based global investment bank, has penalized some of its employees with fines ranging between a few thousand dollars to over $1 million for using messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to discuss official business. Sources told the Financial Times, which first broke the news that Morgan Stanley...
BlackRock CEO Hurt By Increasingly Personal Attacks
The CEO of the world's largest asset manager laments the criticism of ESG efforts.
Binance's banking partner is backing away from crypto — Signature Bank won't service digital-asset transactions below $100,000
Binance's bank transfer partner, Signature Bank, will only handle cryptocurrency transactions over $100,000 starting February, according to Bloomberg.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptopotato.com
Amazon’s New Venture: A Digital Assets Company for NFTs and Crypto Games, Sources Say
Sources said that Amazon’s upcoming digital assets company and NFT marketplace could be set to launch this spring. Amazon is reportedly working on a digital assets company that will power an NFT marketplace this spring. According to sources interviewed by the media outlet Blockworks, the retail giant has been...
CoinTelegraph
SBF allegedly used FTX money to invest $400M in obscure VC firm
Authorities in the United States might have discovered yet another possible component of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency empire. U.S. federal prosecutors have alleged that Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the venture capital (VC) firm Modulo Capital, according to The New York Times. As previously reported,...
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
financemagnates.com
Crypto Platform Luno Sheds 35% of Workforce
Luno, the digital assets exchange based in London, announced a massive workforce reduction yesterday, feeling the harmful effects of the prolonged crypto winter and turbulence in the technology industries. Luno Cuts Massive Part of Its Team. According to Wednesday's statement, Luno decided to lay off 35% of its current staff,...
