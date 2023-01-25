Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Two men arrested for allegedly tampering with vehicles in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were arrested for allegedly tampering with vehicles in Sparks and possessing burglary tools. Sparks Police Department officers responded to the 2100 block of Glendale Ave. for a possible vehicle burglary in progress around 6 a.m. on Jan. 29. The reporting party told the Sparks Communications Center that he was watching two men on security surveillance cameras and it appeared they were tampering with or breaking into vehicles at his business.
FOX Reno
Crews knock down early morning trailer fire in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an early morning trailer fire broke out in Sun Valley on Sunday. Authorities said the fire started in a trailer which was adjacent to a house but they were able to keep the fire from spreading.
FOX Reno
Nevada Police trooper vehicle struck multiple times on I-80
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash involving a Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NHP) trooper's vehicle happened on I-80 near Lockwood on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Jan. 29 when a trooper was responding to an incident on I-80. The vehicle was struck by one car while the trooper was inside, then subsequently struck by three more vehicles that authorities say were traveling too fast for winter conditions.
2news.com
Man killed, another injured in Carson City crash
Nevada State Police say one person was killed in a crash on US-50 in Carson City Saturday night. The crash happened in the intersection of eastbound US-50 and Fairview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Nevada State Police tell us a pick-up truck t-boned a minivan in the intersection. While it is...
FOX Reno
Suspect arrested for shooting girlfriend, beating another man in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A suspect is behind bars accused of shooting his girlfriend and beating another man in Sparks on Thursday. Police responded to an RV trailer on the 300 block of Wolverine Way just after 8 p.m. on January 26 on the report of a woman with a gunshot wound.
2news.com
Person Critically Injured in Los Altos Parkway Crash
Sparks Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area of Los Altos Parkway and Santa Anita Drive, just before 7 p.m. on Friday January 27, 2023. According to a 911 call, a person was walking in and out of the roadways before officers got a call that the person had been hit by a car. It is unknown if the person was using a crosswalk.
KOLO TV Reno
Man hit by automobile after running in and out of traffic in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man is in critical condition Friday night after being hit while running in and out of traffic in south Spanish Spring Valley, the Sparks Police Department said. Police received a call at about 6:45 p.m. reporting a man running in and out...
KOLO TV Reno
Hit-and-run crash off Plumas Street leaves residents concerned for safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are still looking for the car and driver who crashed into a family’s front yard early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Plumas Street near the Reno Tennis Courts. A driver veered off the road, through a neighboring chain link...
FOX Reno
Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
FOX Reno
I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
mynews4.com
Police searching for driver who ran over pedestrian illegally lying in Reno road
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for the suspect who ran over a man who lying in the road illegally near Renown on Thursday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m. on January 26, police responded to the intersection of Mill Street and Kirman Avenue on the report of a pedestrian hit by a car while illegally lying in the roadway.
2news.com
Man Accused Of Shooting Woman He Was Allegedly Dating Arrested
Wacey Chabot is facing multiple charges including Battery with a Deadly Weapon. Sparks Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman on Wolverine Way on Thursday night.
KOLO TV Reno
Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigating Shooting
They say multiple teens were involved. Three juveniles have been taken into custody as suspects in a shooting in Carson City that injured two teens, including one who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Detectives have determined approximately 17 shots were fired from handguns and several vehicles were damaged by a fleeing vehicle during Tuesday night’s shooting. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Nevada Appeal the motive appears to be drugs. Deputies recovered multiple baggies containing marijuana and mushrooms from inside the vehicle that fled the area. The youth who remained in critical condition at Renown Medical Center in Reno on Wednesday was identified as a 16-year-old Lyon County teen who was shot in the face.
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School
Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
fernleyreporter.com
Sheriff’s Office seizes vehicle in homicide investigation
The Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies seized a vehicle to be processed for forensic evidence on Wednesday as they continue to investigate the death of a man found in a Fernley house Christmas Eve. According to the LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, Lyon County dispatch received a...
thelostlongboarder.com
Douglas County Skatepark in Gardnerville, NV
The skatepark in Gardnerville, Nevada is a large 30,000 sq ft cement skatepark with a great diversity of obstacles and features. Riders of all skill levels and riding styles can have a good time at the Douglas County Skatepark. The distant mountains make for a peaceful backdrop to the large skatepark.
2news.com
Lyon County To Begin Saturation Patrols
Over one dozen additional deputies are expected to be patrolling Fernley. The sheriff's office says it's likely their next Saturation Patrol will take place in Dayton in the upcoming weeks.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open. After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6. “We are excited...
