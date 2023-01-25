Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins. While there is...
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
3 Outstanding Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever
For years, these businesses have impressed investors with their ability to raise quarterly dividend payouts.
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is My Top Passive-Income Machine for 2023 and Beyond
Kinder Morgan continues to blend capital discipline with regimented growth.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
5 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist
These companies offer attractive dividends that should keep rising in the future.
This Supercharged Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy Right Now
The company sees more high-powered dividend growth ahead.
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Should Income Investors Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock?
Managing other people's money has historically been a lucrative business.
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Chevron Is Returning More of Its Oil-Fueled Windfall to Shareholders. Time to Buy This Oil Stock?
The oil giant is boosting its dividend and share repurchase program.
Japan's Nidec slashes full-year operating profit forecast on weak demand, restructuring costs
TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly half on Tuesday as it faced pressure from weakening demand for technology goods and a slower-than-expected recovery of the global car industry.
104.1 WIKY
STMicroelectronics lifts fourth quarter sales
LONDON (Reuters) – European chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday reported fourth-quarter sales ahead of market expectations, despite challenging economic conditions, benefiting from strong customer demand. The firm’s net revenue rose to $4.42 billon compared to $4.32 billion the previous quarter. Analysts had on average expected sales of $4.32 billion, according...
Comments / 0