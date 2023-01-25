ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You Asked For It': Stephen Colbert Gets 'Mean' In Scathing Reply To George Santos

By Ed Mazza
 2 days ago

Stephen Colbert fired back at Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the embattled freshman lawmaker facing growing calls to resign over his extensive history of lying .

Santos, who has been an endless source of material for late-night comedy, called the bits mocking him “ TERRIBLE ” and urged the hosts to “step their game up.”

Colbert was happy to oblige with a “TERRIBLE” impression of his own. Then, he got mean... as in “Mean Girls,” with an edit that puts Santos into one of the film’s best-known scenes in response to his latest wild claim .

Check it out in his Tuesday night monologue:

Comments / 37

June baby
2d ago

I just can't understand how the republican party can be so brazen with lies and corruption yet it goes unchecked!! when Democrats do something wrong they resign

Reply(1)
29
Corey Kelley
1d ago

This whole thing was gold. I can't wait for the red hats, whose lives have amounted to absolutely nothing to get on here, and call Colbert a hack.

Reply
16
Liberal American Patriot
1d ago

Colbert and writers provide the sickest burns! AND its doubly entertaining to read the comments made by the GOP/Maga crowd, who are pained in the nether regions by same...just hilarious!🤣😂😆

Reply
8
