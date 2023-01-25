‘You Asked For It’: Stephen Colbert Gets 'Mean' In Scathing Reply To George Santos

Stephen Colbert fired back at Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the embattled freshman lawmaker facing growing calls to resign over his extensive history of lying .

Santos, who has been an endless source of material for late-night comedy, called the bits mocking him “ TERRIBLE ” and urged the hosts to “step their game up.”

Colbert was happy to oblige with a “TERRIBLE” impression of his own. Then, he got mean... as in “Mean Girls,” with an edit that puts Santos into one of the film’s best-known scenes in response to his latest wild claim .

Check it out in his Tuesday night monologue: