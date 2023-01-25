Tuesday's Scores

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 2A, votes were cast for 12 teams in the latest poll. No. 1 Lynden received four first-place votes this week. Pullman stays at No. 2 after ...

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO