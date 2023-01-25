ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 58, Skyline 50

Boise 48, Timberline 45

Centennial 51, Nampa 34

Clark Fork 50, Noxon, Mont. 41

Cole Valley 47, Nampa Christian 21

Dietrich 25, Richfield 23

Eagle 38, Mountain View 33

Fruitland 53, Payette 17

Genesee 46, Potlatch 41

Grace Lutheran 34, Sho-Ban 31

Hagerman 26, Camas County 20

Idaho Falls 79, Bonneville 43

Jerome 47, Burley 35

Middleton 52, Kuna 29

Minico 60, Wood River 32

N. Idaho Christian 53, Pullman Christian, Wash. 50

Owyhee 47, Capital 25

Parma 62, Homedale 22

Rigby 55, Madison 34

Riverside, Wash. 47, Priest River 19

Rocky Mountain 66, Borah 51

Shelley 51, Hillcrest 32

Snake River 57, South Fremont 36

Star Valley, Wyo. 37, Preston 30, OT

Thunder Ridge 65, Highland 38

Timberlake 57, Sandpoint 48

Twin Falls 45, Mountain Home 42

Vale, Ore. 43, New Plymouth 33

Wallace 44, Genesis Preparatory Academy 24

Weiser 59, McCall-Donnelly 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

