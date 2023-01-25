Read full article on original website
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Anime Shares New Character Trailer
Based on the manga by Kouji Seo, The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses anime announced its April 2023 premiere plans in November of last year. In the meantime, we have a new character trailer, this time previewing Shiragiku Ono, voiced in the anime by Azumi Waki (Anne Shelley in My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!).
Touken Ranbu Live-Action Film Sequel Reveals Full Trailer
In addition to a new anime film, a Touken Ranbu live-action film sequel is on the way, and the first full trailer is here to span the eras. Tokyo in 2012 is on tap for the film along with Kyoto in 2205 and 995, and it’s coming to theaters in Japan on March 31. Ahead of that, you can see some of the time-hopping sword boy antics on the way in the new preview.
Masaaki Yuasa’s INU-OH Weaves a Powerful Song on Blu-ray
This week marked the arrival of Masaaki Yuasa’s INU-OH anime film on Blu-ray, coming just after the feature missed the chance to compete in this year’s Academy Awards. While it may not be up for an Oscar, INU-OH deserves all the praise it’s gotten over the past year, from Science SARU’s painstakingly detailed animation to the ever-increasing strength of its music and the powerful presence of musician Avu-chan. Since we already reviewed the film itself, let’s take a closer look at what the Blu-ray from GKIDS and Shout! Factory has to offer.
More Cast Joins The Klutzy Witch Anime Film
Production I.G’s anime film adaptation of Satoko Narita’s The Klutzy Witch children’s book series was recently announced for a March 31 opening in Japan, and now we have three more cast members to check out. The latest to join the production are Yoko Hikasa as Megaira, Rie Tanaka as Leia and Jun Fukuyama as Abel.
Silent Service Manga Gets Live-Action Adaptation
Back in the day, the anime version of Kaiji Kawaguchi’s The Silent Service manga was a perennial fixture on my local Blockbuster shelf. Now, 35 years after the manga first debuted, we’re finally getting a live-action adaptation. The film, an Amazon original, will hit Japanese theaters on September...
Lupin III, Cat’s Eye, and More Anime Thieves with Hearts of Gold
It’s here! Lupin III vs. Cat’s Eye is now running on Amazon Prime! This special pits two epic heist series against each other. But both have a few things in common. For instance, deep down, both the gentleman thief and the cat burglars have hearts of gold. While...
A Galaxy Next Door Drops Trailer with Opening Theme Song
A new trailer for the anime adaptation of the manga series A Galaxy Next Door (or Otonari ni Ginga in Japanese) lets us know that the show will debut on April 8. And it lets us listen to a clip of the opening theme song “Tonari Awase” being performed by Chinatsu Matsumoto.
My Hero Academia Anime Reveals Lady Nagant Dub VA
Lady Nagant is about to make her debut in the English-dubbed version of My Hero Academia season 6, so it’s time to take a look at who will be voicing the villainess in English. As revealed on Crunchyroll News, that role goes to Erica Lindbeck, who previously voiced characters like Futaba Sakura in Persona 5, Daki in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and many more.
SUPER BEAVER Performs Theme Songs for Both Tokyo Revengers 2 Films
Tokyo Revengers 2, which is being split up into two live-action movies for 2023, revealed that the band SUPER BEAVER will be behind both movies’ theme songs. The first movie part, titled Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (translated as Bloody Halloween -Fate-), is scheduled to hit Japanese theaters in April, and SUPER BEAVER’s theme song for it is called “Gradation.” You can hear a little clip of it in this teaser.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime Film Hits North America on Valentine’s Day
The Kaguya-sama anime film—Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-—was previously announced for theatrical screenings outside of Japan in February, and now we have a specific date for North America. The feature adapting the arc of the same name from Aka Akasaka’s manga has locked in a very appropriate premiere date of February 14, with tickets available now.
Dub Casts Revealed for By the Grace of the Gods, Ningen Fushin and BOFURI
Crunchyroll has been busy releasing and revealing the English dub casts for the second season of By the Grace of the Gods, Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World, and the second season of BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense.
