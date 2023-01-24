Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
Look: Stefon Diggs Has 2-Word Message For Eli Apple
There's been some beef between Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple over the past day. Diggs put out a simple tweet on Monday regarding his antics on the sideline during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals. Diggs was seen putting his arms in the air ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question
These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support. On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year
The Pro Football Writers of America selected their 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday. The PFWA gave the award to Brian Daboll, who led the New York Giants to an unexpected playoff appearance during his inaugural season. The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 behind Joe Judge, cementing their fifth straight ...
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Jets, Patriots, DeAndre Hopkins
Bills HC Sean McDermott said the team is going to consider moving CB Christian Benford to safety this offseason. (Joe Buscaglia) McDermott applauded OC Ken Dorsey‘s first year with the team but wouldn’t get into any potential staff changes: “There’s a first year for everyone, and I thought Dorsey really did some good things, and there’s some things that he can learn from as well.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Bills' Josh Allen supports Ken Dorsey: 'I got to be better for him'
In a show of unsurprising support, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen backed his offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Speaking following the Bills’ departure from the playoffs after a 27-10 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen said via video conference that problems the team’s offense had are not all on Dorsey. Allen shouldered some of the heat himself.
Martin Gramatica introduces Strikers soccer to Tampa Bay
TAMPA — Martin Gramatica already was juggling his job as a broadcaster for the Buccaneers, working with a medical imaging company and coaching youth soccer when the call came in. The National Indoor Soccer League was coming to Tampa Bay and wanted him to coach its men’s and women’s teams.
Comments / 0