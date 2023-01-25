Read full article on original website
Related
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
coinjournal.net
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
investing.com
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?. The long-awaited Cardano-based stablecoin, Djed, will launch next week. A user interface (UI) will eventually be included in DJED. Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $ 0.378897 with $400m 24-hour trading volume. The much-anticipated introduction of the Djed stablecoin is planned...
cryptonewsbtc.org
5 of the Best Crypto Presales to Look Into for 2023
Presales are sometimes a superb alternative for buyers to become involved with promising new crypto tasks earlier than making their cash out there to most of the people by way of exchanges. After all, threat is connected to investing in a brand new cryptocurrency, and buyers want to make sure they’re absolutely educated in regards to the scope and roadmap of every mission earlier than sinking their funds into it. Nevertheless, decide the best one, and the mission can rapidly repay handsomely with glorious long-term returns to be gained.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Forecasts Imminent XRP Surge, Says Bitcoin and One Low-Cap Altcoin Set To Rally
A closely followed crypto strategist believes payments network XRP is likely ready to rally while seeing more upside potential for Bitcoin (BTC) and one under-the-radar altcoin. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,200 Twitter followers that it’s “almost time” for XRP to burst to the upside. “XRP...
Dogecoin Founder Mocks Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin To Reach $1.3M By December: 'He Did The Math'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst is bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD, predicting it should reach a stark target of $1.3 million by December. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 670,000 followers on Twitter, “I got to this number by using the January gain average of 42% monthly.”. The analyst added: “will be...
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
MySanAntonio
Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump
The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Hedge Fund in the World Says DeFi Will Drive the Next Crypto Bull Market
Crypto hedge fund giant Pantera Capital says that one sector of the digital asset space will be the life force of the next bull market cycle. In Pantera’s latest newsletter, chief investment officer (CIO) Joey Krug says that decentralized finance (DeFi) will act as the foundation for the next bull market.
Business Insider
Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon's MATIC Token Surges Amid Spike in Transactions
Ethereum scaling tool Polygon’sMATIC token has surged 12% over the past 24 hours, continuing its strong momentum this year. MATIC was recently trading at $1.11. It is up 48% since Dec. 31 amid a spike in daily transactions that have made the blockchain the second largest for daily active users (DAU), according to data from Token Terminal.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Four Fintech Stocks For 2023
Monetary know-how, or fintech, is a broad class of corporations that use know-how to enhance or automate monetary providers. Corporations that develop new digital payment-processing options are thought of fintech, as are corporations that construct and function person-to-person fee functions. Many fintech shares have been hit laborious in 2022 with...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Is ETH’s 6% Drop A Buy Opportunity?
Bitcoin and Ethereum each did not maintain the momentum that they had gained and dipped previous the $23,000 and $1,600 marks, respectively. This affected the general cryptocurrency market worth, because it decreased by 3.52% to achieve a complete of $1 trillion. For the reason that starting of 2023, the cryptocurrency...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Big Eyes Coin Hits USD 17.5 Million Raised, Soon To Overtake Dogecoin And Shiba Inu?
New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/ATK): Although Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have held the highest spot for some time, they should be cautious as this new cat is chasing tails, and taking names. On this article, we will likely be taking a look at Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and the most popular new cat on the block (a literal cat), Big Eyes Coin (BIG)! Can Massive Eyes Coin claw previous its canine competitors? Let’s discover out.
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
cryptonewsbtc.org
DeFi Used to Be Crypto’s Hottest Sector. Now It’s Facing a Big Downturn.
Declining curiosity in decentralized finance is asking into query whether or not it truly is the subsequent frontier of crypto. DeFi tasks — reminiscent of peer-to-peer lending or decentralized autonomous organizations — have been assumed to be the beneficiary of FTX’s collapse final yr when buyers pulled billions of {dollars} out of cryptocurrencies. However a better look exhibits that hasn’t been the case, although DeFi tokens have traditionally outperformed the sector.
Comments / 0