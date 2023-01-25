Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Anime Shares New Character Trailer
Based on the manga by Kouji Seo, The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses anime announced its April 2023 premiere plans in November of last year. In the meantime, we have a new character trailer, this time previewing Shiragiku Ono, voiced in the anime by Azumi Waki (Anne Shelley in My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!).
otakuusamagazine.com
Lupin III, Cat’s Eye, and More Anime Thieves with Hearts of Gold
It’s here! Lupin III vs. Cat’s Eye is now running on Amazon Prime! This special pits two epic heist series against each other. But both have a few things in common. For instance, deep down, both the gentleman thief and the cat burglars have hearts of gold. While...
otakuusamagazine.com
Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious Manga Reveals Ending Plans
Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu—AKA Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious—is a manga spinoff of Rifujin na Magonote’s Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series, and it has its ending all planned out. According to the 11th volume of Shoko Iwami’s series, the series will come to an end with its 12th and final volume when it launches this summer in Japan.
otakuusamagazine.com
My Hero Academia Anime Reveals Lady Nagant Dub VA
Lady Nagant is about to make her debut in the English-dubbed version of My Hero Academia season 6, so it’s time to take a look at who will be voicing the villainess in English. As revealed on Crunchyroll News, that role goes to Erica Lindbeck, who previously voiced characters like Futaba Sakura in Persona 5, Daki in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and many more.
otakuusamagazine.com
Masaaki Yuasa’s INU-OH Weaves a Powerful Song on Blu-ray
This week marked the arrival of Masaaki Yuasa’s INU-OH anime film on Blu-ray, coming just after the feature missed the chance to compete in this year’s Academy Awards. While it may not be up for an Oscar, INU-OH deserves all the praise it’s gotten over the past year, from Science SARU’s painstakingly detailed animation to the ever-increasing strength of its music and the powerful presence of musician Avu-chan. Since we already reviewed the film itself, let’s take a closer look at what the Blu-ray from GKIDS and Shout! Factory has to offer.
otakuusamagazine.com
SUPER BEAVER Performs Theme Songs for Both Tokyo Revengers 2 Films
Tokyo Revengers 2, which is being split up into two live-action movies for 2023, revealed that the band SUPER BEAVER will be behind both movies’ theme songs. The first movie part, titled Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (translated as Bloody Halloween -Fate-), is scheduled to hit Japanese theaters in April, and SUPER BEAVER’s theme song for it is called “Gradation.” You can hear a little clip of it in this teaser.
otakuusamagazine.com
Silent Service Manga Gets Live-Action Adaptation
Back in the day, the anime version of Kaiji Kawaguchi’s The Silent Service manga was a perennial fixture on my local Blockbuster shelf. Now, 35 years after the manga first debuted, we’re finally getting a live-action adaptation. The film, an Amazon original, will hit Japanese theaters on September...
otakuusamagazine.com
A Galaxy Next Door Drops Trailer with Opening Theme Song
A new trailer for the anime adaptation of the manga series A Galaxy Next Door (or Otonari ni Ginga in Japanese) lets us know that the show will debut on April 8. And it lets us listen to a clip of the opening theme song “Tonari Awase” being performed by Chinatsu Matsumoto.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Wins Best Picture At AARP Movies For Grownups Awards
Paramount’s newly minted Oscar Best Picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick won Best Picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, held Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The Tom Cruise-starring sequel beat out competition for the group’s marquee award that included fellow Oscar nominees in Warner Bros’ Elvis, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal/Amblin’s The Fabelmans, Focus Features’ Tár and Orion/UAR’s Women Talking as well as Sony’s The Woman King. Elvis‘ Baz Luhrmann won the Best Director award and the film took the Best Time Capsule award, giving it the most wins on the night of any movie. Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere...
The big picture: the messy and magical reality of motherhood
Hungarian photographer Andi Gáldi Vinkó’s playful portrait of her child, part of series on becoming a parent, combines humour and intimacy
otakuusamagazine.com
Dub Casts Revealed for By the Grace of the Gods, Ningen Fushin and BOFURI
Crunchyroll has been busy releasing and revealing the English dub casts for the second season of By the Grace of the Gods, Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World, and the second season of BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense.
Comments / 0