This week marked the arrival of Masaaki Yuasa’s INU-OH anime film on Blu-ray, coming just after the feature missed the chance to compete in this year’s Academy Awards. While it may not be up for an Oscar, INU-OH deserves all the praise it’s gotten over the past year, from Science SARU’s painstakingly detailed animation to the ever-increasing strength of its music and the powerful presence of musician Avu-chan. Since we already reviewed the film itself, let’s take a closer look at what the Blu-ray from GKIDS and Shout! Factory has to offer.

2 DAYS AGO