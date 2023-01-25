In addition to a new anime film, a Touken Ranbu live-action film sequel is on the way, and the first full trailer is here to span the eras. Tokyo in 2012 is on tap for the film along with Kyoto in 2205 and 995, and it’s coming to theaters in Japan on March 31. Ahead of that, you can see some of the time-hopping sword boy antics on the way in the new preview.

2 DAYS AGO