A man wanted in connection with a burglary over the weekend in Beverly Hills was behind bars on Wednesday after being located by police. According to Beverly Hills Police Department, officers on patrol near Peck Drive and Gregory Way located a car that matched the description of a vehicle driven by suspects during a robbery that occurred at a business in the 200 block of South Robertson Boulevard on Saturday. After pulling the car over, police identified one of the four men inside of the vehicle as a suspect in the robbery and took him into custody. The other three occupants were questioned by police before they were released. It was not immediately clear what incident the suspect was connected to.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO