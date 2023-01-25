ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Man Awaiting Sentencing for 2019 Temple City Murder Kills Himself in Jail

LOS ANGELES - A man convicted of murdering his neighbor during a dispute in 2019 reportedly killed himself in jail while awaiting his sentence. Massimo Barbagallo, 49, died from multiple blunt force injuries January 10. His death was ruled suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
KTLA

Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years

Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
RIALTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Monterey Park Gunman Had No Known Connection to Victims, Sheriff Says

The 72-year-old man who opened fire inside a Southern California dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations had no known connection with any of the victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said Wednesday. The revelation was among several new details about the investigation announced by Sheriff Robert...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Double arrest following downtown shooting yesterday

Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County

Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested in connection with robbery at Beverly Hills business over weekend

A man wanted in connection with a burglary over the weekend in Beverly Hills was behind bars on Wednesday after being located by police. According to Beverly Hills Police Department, officers on patrol near Peck Drive and Gregory Way located a car that matched the description of a vehicle driven by suspects during a robbery that occurred at a business in the 200 block of South Robertson Boulevard on Saturday. After pulling the car over, police identified one of the four men inside of the vehicle as a suspect in the robbery and took him into custody. The other three occupants were questioned by police before they were released. It was not immediately clear what incident the suspect was connected to.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
signalscv.com

$30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property stolen in Newhall

More than $30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property was stolen from a Newhall residence, leaving the house ransacked on Tuesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 11 p.m. on the 24500...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Fundraiser being held for Monterey Park shooting victim

The community in Monterey Park is slowly trying to heal and move forward after a mass shooting happened Saturday night.The shooting happened at Star Dance Studio, where the gunman opened fire killing 11 and injuring 9. One woman who was at Star Dance Studio the night of the shooting lost a longtime dance partner, Yu (Andy) Kao.Yu (Andy) Kao, age 71, was sheltering underneath a table with Shally when he got shot.Now, she is trying to help bury her friend while she mourns the loss of her 15 year friendship.A fundraiser is being held at her donut shop on Thursday, January...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KRMG

Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The police chief in the California city where 20 people were shot — 11 fatally — at a ballroom dance hall defended his decision not to warn the public for hours that a killer was on the loose, saying Wednesday he didn’t have enough information to effectively alert residents.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

