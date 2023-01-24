Read full article on original website
FDA orders menthol Vuse vape products off the market
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued marketing denial orders for two menthol Vuse vape products made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor. The company says it will fight the ban.
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Can SNAP benefits be used in fast food or restaurants? Here’s the complete list!
SNAP benefits have assisted millions of low-income Americans in putting food on the table through the purchase of SNAP-eligible food items. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated fruits, vegetables, meat, chicken, fish, dairy products, bread, cereals, snack foods, seed, plants, and other non-alcoholic drinks as SNAP-eligible items. What to...
Emergency SNAP Funding Ends in March: How To Prepare a Tighter Budget
Emergency allotments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that were approved during the COVID-19 pandemic are coming to an end soon, meaning that SNAP recipients who qualified...
Stimulus update 2023: These states are handing out checks in coming months
With no federal movement towards another round of stimulus payments, several states are preparing to send out direct payments to residents in an effort to provide inflation relief. The stimulus checks – one worth as much as $1,500 – are meant to help Americans struggling to pay for the rising...
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
Food Stamps Update: 31 States Extend Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...
New guidelines suggest heavy marijuana use be disclosed before surgery
New guidelines released by a national industry board suggesting anesthesiologists ask patients about their cannabis and marijuana use before surgery have a local connection. The new guidelines were released this month by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. Dr. Samer Narouze, chair for the Center for Pain Medicine at Western...
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
States with legal marijuana see increase in cases of kids accidentally eating edibles
The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday. More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the...
Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
What is SNAP Restaurant Meals Program? Who’s eligible for it?
The great majority of low-income Americans eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments can only spend them on food that must be prepared at home. This means that they make the vast majority of their purchases at grocery stores and other retailers. However, in a few areas, SNAP recipients can also use the program to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants under the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP).
In States Where Recreational Marijuana Legalized, Less Demand for Prescription Codeine
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that there's one potential way to reduce demand for prescription codeine: legalizing recreational cannabis. Exactly what brought scientists to that conclusion? States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse.
Why We Process Edibles Differently Than Smoked Cannabis
Whether you prefer to ingest THC by smoking cannabis or consuming edibles, you may experience your high differently. When users eat edibles, the effects take much longer to kick in – sometimes hours – but the high will be more intense than that of smoking cannabis, and last much longer. However, when you smoke weed, the high will take effect within minutes, also wearing off more quickly.
States With Recreational Cannabis See a Rise in Adolescent Asthma
Secondhand cannabis smoke (SCS) may be contributing to an increase in asthma among children and teens in states where recreational cannabis is legal. This story was corrected to reflect that prevalence is rising where recreational cannabis is legal. The prevalence of asthma increased slightly among adolescents aged 12-17 years and...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
Recreational cannabis laws linked with reduced demand for prescription codeine: study
Story at a glance States that implemented recreational cannabis laws through 2019 saw lower demand for prescription codeine, according to new research published this week. Data showed a 26 percent reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine in the 10 states plus Washington, D.C., while after the laws had been in place for four years, pharmacy-based…
Extra food assistance benefits will end after February for Michigan families
Michigan families receiving additional food assistance benefits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will stop seeing extra payments in March, following a change in federal law. The temporary boost in food assistance benefits — commonly known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — was meant to help low-income families weather the economic hardships of the pandemic and is expected to end nationwide after next month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
