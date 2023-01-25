ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tepper Sports & Entertainment ranked 19th-most valuable sports empire

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper might not have himself a head coach quite yet, but he does have himself one heck of a business.

On Tuesday, Forbes.com—courtesy of staffers Mike Ozanian and Justin Teitelbaum—released its list of the world’s 25 most valuable “sports empires” for 2023. These empires, which carry a combined total worth of $173 billion, are compromised of multiple sports and media organizations—which can include teams (of course), broadcast platforms, sponsorships, mixed-use real estate and sports-based technology.

Coming in at No. 19 is Tepper & Sports Entertainment. Tepper’s empire, off the strength of the Panthers and Charlotte FC, is valued at $4.55 billion.

Tepper, whose net worth was valued at $16.7 billion on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List in 2022, purchased the Panthers in 2018 at a then-NFL record $2.275 billion. As of August, they’re valued at $3.6 billion.

The former hedge fund giant then founded Charlotte FC in December of 2019. His footy team, as of September, sits at $570 million—nearly twice the worth from their inaugural season.

Now, we’ll soon find out who wants to take some of those Tepper bucks in leading his prized investment.

