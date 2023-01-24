Read full article on original website
Related
Cleaning products you should never mix together
If you have a very tough mess to clean up, you may use many cleaning items at once. But, there are some chemicals that should never be mixed or used together.
9 cleaning myths you should avoid at all costs
They might seem like clever hacks, but these are the cleaning myths that can do more harm than good.
Cleaning expert shares three things you should bin in your house immediately
A group of cleaning experts have shared some pretty decent ideas to help make your home more eco-friendly. The TikTok account Purdy & Figg, a company who makes environmentally friendly cleaning products, has urged viewers to dispose of these three items in your home 'immediately'. Watch below to learn more:
I’m a cleaning expert and people always make the same product mistake – it means your house is probably dirty
THERE'S one massive mistake you're probably making when cleaning and it might mean your house is still dirty. According to cleaning expert Melissa Maker, homeowners don't realise you can't just spray and wipe. Explaining on her YouTube channel Clean My Space, Melissa admitted she used to be guilty of the...
HealthCentral.com
Is It Safe to Take 50,000 IU of Vitamin D?
This megadose of D is safe—under a doctor’s supervision. Here’s why you might need it. You’re at the doctor’s office when she hands you a prescription for a 50,000 international unit (IU) vitamin D pill. But then you find out that most over-the-counter vitamin D supplements serve up a fraction of that amount, and that the recommended daily amount for adults under age 70 is 600 IUs. So is this mega-dose of vitamin D a good idea?
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Blinds, Shades, and Curtains the Right Way
When it comes to routine household cleaning, window treatments are often overlooked. But just like other areas of your home, blinds, curtains, and shades can be a collection site for dust and dirt. Not only does regular upkeep of your window treatments reduce unwanted allergens in your house, it also enhances their appearance and longevity.
sixtyandme.com
Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?
The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
Woman shares clever hack to unclog sink using just two household ingredients
Another day, another simple hack that will change your life forever. And this time, a woman has taken to social media to share her handy hint for unblocking the drains. Check it out:. If you've ever had to grab the plunger or, if you're particularly desperate, the wire coat-hanger to...
Healthline
Everything You Need to Know About Muscle Stiffness
Muscle stiffness can feel like an ache or discomfort in the muscles. It may also resemble a feeling of the muscles “tightening” up. Stiff and sore muscles can be a typical and healthy part of exercising. This can be a sign that muscles are working as they should and getting stronger through exercise.
I’m a cleaning expert & your mattress could be a hotbed for mould at home – here’s how often you should really clean it
MANY of us wouldn’t even think about cleaning our mattresses regularly - an expert has weighed in on how often you should be giving them a spruce up. Giving your bedding and pillows a clean has to be one of the most lengthy but important household chores. But an...
msn.com
Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why
You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Wood Kitchen Cabinets, Which Can Harbor Dust and Grease From Frequent Cooking
Your cabinets are the backdrop of your kitchen, so you want to keep them in pristine condition. But everything from splattered grease on the doors to stray crumbs on the shelves can make these nooks (and their façades) a hub for built-up grime. As these substances accumulate every time you cook, regularly cleaning your kitchen cabinets is a must. If yours are made from or finished with wood, you'll want to be extra diligent about how you clean and dry them so you don't ruin the material.
MedicineNet.com
What Does Ringing in Your Ears Indicate? Tinnitus Causes
Tinnitus or ringing in the ears occurs when you hear continuous ringing or sounds in your ears. Tinnitus can appear gradually or suddenly, and it is unclear what causes the condition to develop. It usually occurs in conjunction with some degree of hearing loss. Tinnitus can be caused by a...
HuffPost
These 34 Products Will Solve So Many Everyday Parenting Problems
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair so your child’s curls are restored to their former glory once more. A value pack of reusable 500+ puffy stickers that’ll keep your kids engaged. A pack of sink extenders you can install on any faucet to enable your little one...
Over 11,500 Jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Moisturizer Sell Each Day
With over 11,500 jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 (also called Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer) sold each day, this fan-favorite face moisturizer is one of the most popular skin-perfecting products on the market. It’s an over-the-counter product that promises serious hydration, smoother texture and brighter skin from the very first use. The rich, fragrance-free formula is also one of the best anti-aging creams doctors trust, and layers well with the entire lineup of Olay affordable face serums.
Why Vitamin C & Retinol Serums Can Help Reduce The Appearance Of Fine Lines & Wrinkles
If your skincare goals include reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, you already know how tricky that can be. You enter a Sephora, Ulta, or Walmart, cruise the serum aisles, and encounter no fewer than 50 products that all claim they’ll...
Healthline
Understanding Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Skin Lesions and What You Can Do About Them
While Multiple Sclerosis (MS) doesn’t cause skin lesions, some aspects of MS or MS treatment can be associated with an increased risk of skin lesions, hives, and other skin problems. Treatment options may help. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease of the nervous system. It can cause a...
Why You Should Stop Dumping Out the Watery Liquid on Top of Your Yogurt
You’re all set to dig into your favorite yogurt. But when you peel back the lid, you notice the lush creaminess is marred by a watery pool of liquid sitting right on top. So what is that liquid—and more importantly, is it telling you that your snack has gone bad?
Comments / 0