Argo, the debt-ridden blockchain has been struck with a class action lawsuit for allegedly misleading investors during its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021. The lawsuit comes in the backdrop of Argo blockchain’s share price having tumbled down by 98 percent in recent days. At the time of the IPO, Argo had offered its shares at the price of $15 (roughly Rs. 1,222) and now, its price stands at $0.2 (roughly Rs. 16). This marks a 98 percent drop in its share prices.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO