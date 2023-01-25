Read full article on original website
iheart.com
25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme
The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
IRS Forced to Investigate Own Employees Amid $1,000,000 Dollar Covid Theft Shopping Scheme
The Internal Revenue Service is responsible for ensuring that everyone pays their fair share of taxes and penalizing those who commit tax fraud. However, a recent incident is forcing them to investigate their own employees.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
msn.com
Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023
In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
Social Security: Garnishments for Delinquent Student Loans Might Resume Soon — and It Could Cost You $2,500 a Year
Delays in implementing President Joe Biden's federal student loan forgiveness program have extended the COVID-era pause on loan repayments, which had been scheduled to end at the close of 2022. When...
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Banking Scams: Beware Fraudsters Impersonating Your Bank
Scams — and the criminals behind them — are getting more creative in separating victims from their money.
Federal pandemic loan payments now due for millions of small businesses
Millions of small businesses are having to budget for a new monthly expense this January as pandemic-related loans have to be repaid.
Which Banks Are the Best at Dealing With Identity Theft and Fraud?
Protect yourself from identity theft with these valuable tips.
Report: $45 billion in US pandemic unemployment claims flagged as potentially fraudulent
A government watchdog agency verified at least $45 billion in unemployment claims were flagged as potentially fraudulent and it may have been more.
Social Security benefits can be taken to pay student loans in default
Up to 15% of a person’s Social Security benefits can be garnished to pay student loans in default.
Are you in your state’s top 1%? New income analysis explains
Depending on where you live, it may not take as much income as you'd think to be in the top 1% of earners.
gandernewsroom.com
Renters Are Struggling. The Biden Administration Introduced New Protections for Them This Week.
“The time, energy and focus that the Biden-Harris administration has dedicated to strengthening tenant protections and to hearing directly from impacted people at the White House is significant and historic,” Dianne Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said in a statement. As working- and...
New Federal Student Loan Repayment Plan Aimed at Low-Income Borrowers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would overhaul a federal student loan income-driven repayment plan, and, if implemented, could help millions of low-income borrowers. However, it’s unclear how the agency would be able to finance the program. Many student debt relief advocates also criticized the proposal for leaving out […]
morningbrew.com
When a job application asks for bank references
Digging into money maneuvers that feel sus. Applying for a new job? Make sure to review your résumé, cover letter, and…credit report. 🤨. One-third of companies reportedly check at least some job applicants’ credit reports. And while employers can’t see your credit score, the report will include your payment history, available credit, and any past bankruptcies or liens.
techaiapp.com
Matrixport Joins Growing List of Crypto and Blockchain Companies Letting Employees Go – Bitcoin News
The crypto firm Matrixport, led by former Bitmain CEO Jihan Wu, is laying off 10% of the company’s staff, according to reports published on Friday. Matrixport’s COO, Cynthia Wu, cited a “shift in the regulatory climate” and “industry-wide capitulations” as reasons for the layoffs.
techaiapp.com
How to drive collaboration among federal agency software developers
Federal agencies depend on internal software development teams to build the digital capabilities that enable them to carry out their missions. And a growing number of organizations are investing in application development accordingly. The military in particular has doubled down on software factories such as the Air Force’s Platform One...
techaiapp.com
Argo Blockchain Accused of Misleading IPO Investors, Served with Lawsuit
Argo, the debt-ridden blockchain has been struck with a class action lawsuit for allegedly misleading investors during its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021. The lawsuit comes in the backdrop of Argo blockchain’s share price having tumbled down by 98 percent in recent days. At the time of the IPO, Argo had offered its shares at the price of $15 (roughly Rs. 1,222) and now, its price stands at $0.2 (roughly Rs. 16). This marks a 98 percent drop in its share prices.
techaiapp.com
Hive Ransomware Gang Disrupted; Servers and Dark Web Site Seized
The Hive ransomware is known for targeting schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure in the EU and the US. The international law enforcement community has scored a significant victory against cybercrime with the disruption of a Hive ransomware gang and the seizure of their dark web website called The Hive Leak site. For your information, Hive used the website to announce new hacks and leaks.
