25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme

The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive

The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
The 74

New Federal Student Loan Repayment Plan Aimed at Low-Income Borrowers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would overhaul a federal student loan income-driven repayment plan, and, if implemented, could help millions of low-income borrowers. However, it’s unclear how the agency would be able to finance the program. Many student debt relief advocates also criticized the proposal for leaving out […]
WASHINGTON STATE
morningbrew.com

When a job application asks for bank references

Digging into money maneuvers that feel sus. Applying for a new job? Make sure to review your résumé, cover letter, and…credit report. 🤨. One-third of companies reportedly check at least some job applicants’ credit reports. And while employers can’t see your credit score, the report will include your payment history, available credit, and any past bankruptcies or liens.
techaiapp.com

How to drive collaboration among federal agency software developers

Federal agencies depend on internal software development teams to build the digital capabilities that enable them to carry out their missions. And a growing number of organizations are investing in application development accordingly. The military in particular has doubled down on software factories such as the Air Force’s Platform One...
techaiapp.com

Argo Blockchain Accused of Misleading IPO Investors, Served with Lawsuit

Argo, the debt-ridden blockchain has been struck with a class action lawsuit for allegedly misleading investors during its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021. The lawsuit comes in the backdrop of Argo blockchain’s share price having tumbled down by 98 percent in recent days. At the time of the IPO, Argo had offered its shares at the price of $15 (roughly Rs. 1,222) and now, its price stands at $0.2 (roughly Rs. 16). This marks a 98 percent drop in its share prices.
TEXAS STATE
techaiapp.com

Hive Ransomware Gang Disrupted; Servers and Dark Web Site Seized

The Hive ransomware is known for targeting schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure in the EU and the US. The international law enforcement community has scored a significant victory against cybercrime with the disruption of a Hive ransomware gang and the seizure of their dark web website called The Hive Leak site. For your information, Hive used the website to announce new hacks and leaks.

