Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Dazzles Investors with Mind-Blowing Features, Aptos (APT) Token Price Doubles, and Solana (SOL) Ranks Second in NFT Volume

CoinTelegraph
Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol to launch its mainnet on March 7, 2023
Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol confirms the date of its mainnet launch amid a decentralization trend that continues to gain momentum from the strength of decentralized finance (DeFi) despite the harsh market conditions of the last months caused partly by centralized finance failures and blowups that impacted the industry. According to the team, now is a crucial moment for noncustodial alternatives to replace traditional centralized Web3 solutions.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot (DOT) On the Rise Following New Releases This Week, Tron (TRX) Down 3% , Snowfall Protocol Is Giving Investors an Edge Over the Bear Market In 2023 With Over 500% Price Gain
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Polkadot (DOT), and Tron (TRX) have all seen price gains this week. But what are the potential value drivers associated with each of these crypto assets?. Snowfall Protocol Is Giving Investors an Edge Over the Bear Market In 2023. The ongoing crypto winter has created a lot...
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) and LEO Token (LEO) Witness Steep Decline; Flasko (FLSK) Looking To Help Investors Recover Loss
When you intend to invest in the cryptocurrency market, you must choose tokens that have the highest potential to provide huge returns. Solana (SOL) and LEO Token (LEO) might be obvious choices for many investors with their records, but they might not be the best token for 2023. Both tokens...
NEWSBTC
SOL Price Prediction: Solana Rally Could Gather Pace above $30
Solana is surging above $20 against the US Dollar. SOL price could extend its rally above the $26 and $30 resistance levels in the near term. Sol price started a fresh increase above the $20 and $22 levels against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $22 and...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
dailyhodl.com
Leading Crypto Analyst Dives Into Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Two Altcoins Are ‘Going Through the Roof’
A widely followed crypto analyst says the next “massive cycle” for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is only beginning. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 646,700 Twitter followers that we’ll all be laughing at current BTC and ETH prices in just a few short years.
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Optimism (OP) climbs 32% amid increase in usage of Ethereum Layer 2 networks, Metaverse Crypto Project Migrates to Polygon (MATIC) Network, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) offers 100% bonus and investors pile in
Layer-two networks have caused a greater widespread adoption of blockchain technology. Over the past few weeks, layer two networks have seen a notable rise in activity, with Optimism (OP) climbing 31% in value and metaverse projects migrating to Polygon (MATIC). Still, these protocols lack interoperability. Fortunately, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is...
NEWSBTC
80% Of Uniswap Holders Support BNB PoS Chain For Deploying V3 Protocol
Uniswap (UNI), a decentralized protocol, is ready to roll out the third version of its platform. The protocol aims to provide a suitable platform where users can seamlessly swap ERC-20 tokens without using an order book. For the v3 launch, the protocol carried out a ‘temperature test’ for a possible...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Profit-Taking Spikes, Will BTC Price Recover?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin short-term holder profit-taking has spiked, will this lead to a correction in the price of the crypto?. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Surged Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, instances of the current trend have led to declines in the crypto’s...
theblock.co
Aave set to launch third version of its crypto lending protocol on Ethereum
Aave v3 is set to go live on the Ethereum network. The initial deployment supports seven assets including USDC and DAI. DeFi lending platform Aave is set to launch the third version of its protocol on Ethereum after a successful DAO vote. Aave v3 on Ethereum will be launched with...
cryptonewsbtc.org
How It Compares To Bitcoin & Solana
Cryptocurrency is undoubtedly the brand new world monetary order that Millennials and Gen Z take delight in. Nevertheless, this gleaming world of cryptocurrency is just not untouched by darkish undercurrents. Crypto mining is posing a fantastic risk to the setting. Yr after 12 months, it’s answerable for billions of tons of carbon dioxide emission with Bitcoin (BTC) mining alone inflicting the emission of 27.4 million tons of this world warming monster between mid-2021 and 2022.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Whale Transactions Set New 2023 High, Bullish Signal?
On-chain data shows Litecoin whale transactions have jumped to new highs for 2023 recently. Here’s how this may impact the crypto’s price. Litecoin Transactions Valued Higher Than $1 Million Have Surged. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the last two spikes led to significant rises...
NEWSBTC
The Top Picks for a Bear Market: Hedera (HBAR), Toncoin (TON), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
In a bear market, finding investments that can provide solid returns can be a challenge. However, three cryptocurrencies that have shown promise in this environment are Hedera (HBAR), Toncoin (TON), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The latter, in particular, stands out as it combines the traditional venture capital and crowdfunding industries with cutting-edge blockchain technology. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already seen a 1400% increase in value, and some market experts predict it could see a growth of 6000% in the next few weeks.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Resumes Increase as The Bulls Aim Larger Rally To $25K
Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from the $22,400 support zone. BTC climbed to a new yearly high and now aims more upsides above $24,000. Bitcoin started a fresh increase after forming a base near the $22,400 support zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
XRP Whales Accumulate Massive Tokens – Is A Bull Run Coming?
The XRP price dipped in 2022 during the crypto winter, and the back-and-forth legal exchange between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has not helped matters. However, the token is still attracting interest from whales and institutional investors. XRP still has a chance of recovery, which seems...
NEWSBTC
BudBlockz (BLUNT) Emerges as a Haven as Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Stellar (XLM) Struggle to Grow
Investing in cryptos can be intimidating, especially given the state of the industry. Before investing money in any crypto project, successful investors know the importance of doing their homework with due diligence. This article examines the recent struggles of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Stellar (XLM), contrasting with BudBlockz’s (BLUNT) raging...
NEWSBTC
Top Cryptos to Buy for 2023 – The Best Picks from Experts
The relative quiet of the bear market is the perfect chance to take the time to review projects that could have high potential to produce big gains in the future, and crypto experts are no different, with many making recommendations as to which projects present the wisest choice. Experts don’t...
Layer-1 Gaming Token Rallies 75% In A Week, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin In The Dust
Aptos APT/USD is up 75% in the last seven days, leading the crypto market gains on Monday, recorded at 12 am EST. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price (Recorded at 12 a.m. EST) What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 7.52%. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 3.92% and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 4.19% in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.
NEWSBTC
Aptos (APT) Price Snowballs 147% As On-Chain Development Shoots Up
The Aptos Mainnet was only launched in full back in October 2022 in the midst of last year’s tumultuous bear market. Since then, the developmbnt team of Aptos has been busy. According to Santiment, development on-chain has been nearly consistent even as it is a far cry from all-time-high levels.
