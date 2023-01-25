ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tech Tames Tigers, 85-74

THE FLATS – Scoring a season-high behind five Yellow Jackets in double-figures, Georgia Tech defeated Clemson, 85-74, Thursday night in McCamish Pavilion. Tonie Morgan collected a double-double, while Cameron Swartz led the Jackets offensively. Georgia Tech (11-10, 2-8 ACC) held a 34-29 halftime lead as Swartz led all players...
ATLANTA, GA
Tech DMR Teams Place Second at Clemson

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field team finished day one of competition at the Bob Pollock Invite on Friday, Jan. 27 in Clemson, S.C. The distance medley relay teams had the best finishes of all Tech athletes that competed today. The women group, comprised of Riley Perlakowski, Ilene Soleyn, Kayla Rose and Helena Lindsay placed second with a time of 11:34.03. Joshua Williams, Parker Buchheit, Jeremiah LaDuca and Nick Nyman ran a second-place time of 9:50.80.
ATLANTA, GA
Tech Returns to Clemson for Bob Pollock Invite

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field return to Clemson this weekend for the Bob Pollock Invite. Competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. Last time out, Tech traveled to Nashville, Tenn. for the Vanderbilt Invite. Two Jackets earned individual victories and several athletes recorded top performances.
CLEMSON, SC

