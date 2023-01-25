THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field team finished day one of competition at the Bob Pollock Invite on Friday, Jan. 27 in Clemson, S.C. The distance medley relay teams had the best finishes of all Tech athletes that competed today. The women group, comprised of Riley Perlakowski, Ilene Soleyn, Kayla Rose and Helena Lindsay placed second with a time of 11:34.03. Joshua Williams, Parker Buchheit, Jeremiah LaDuca and Nick Nyman ran a second-place time of 9:50.80.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO