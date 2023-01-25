ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Father used last moments to save his daughters by popping trunk as car sunk in icy lake

A father in Michigan died while saving his daughters after he accidentally drove into a freezing lake, police said.Jon Paul Dowler, 52, died on early Sunday morning. He was reportedly driving late at night near Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County when he became lost and began driving a dark and narrow road that leads directly into the lake, MLive reports, citing police.Mr Dowler’s 8 and 10-year-old daughters were also in the car at the time of the incident.The father reportedly drove into the lake on accident, then as the front of the car was beginning to sink, triggered a release...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Engineer reveals three ‘long Covid’ symptoms that turned out to be terminal cancer

A former calibration engineer, who was told just days before Christmas his leukaemia is terminal and given months to live, organised his own “living funeral” to give him the “chance to say goodbye” to his friends and loved ones before he dies.Rob Hale, 33, who lives in Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, said he has known for nearly two years that he will die of leukaemia – cancer of the white blood cells – but he did not receive the terminal prognosis until December 2022, which was “devastating”.After doctors told him his remaining lifespan will be measured in “weeks to months, rather...
The Independent

Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’

The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
msn.com

Canadian mom-of-three died in agony while waiting nearly SEVEN HOURS for help at emergency room

A Canadian mother-of-three died in agony while suffering from internal bleeding and being forced to wait for seven hours in an emergency room on New Year's Eve. Allison Holthoff, a 37-year-old from Nova Scotia spent hours writhing in pain on the floor of the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst while nurses brushed her off and asked her husband Gunther questions like 'is she always like this?'
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
pethelpful.com

Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts

Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Homeless man breaks down after finding out strangers had raised $15,000 for him to get a house

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2021. It has since been updated. Homelessness is a serious problem in America with approximately 17 people experiencing homelessness per every 10,000 people in the general population. As per the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the rate of homelessness has been increasing and on any given night, there are an estimated 553,742 without a roof over their heads.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy