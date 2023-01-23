Read full article on original website
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Halliburton Company (HAL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.71MM shares of Halliburton Company (HAL). This represents 9.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 67.46MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Could This Be Novartis' Next Blockbuster Medicine?
The Swiss drugmaker recently shared promising phase 3 clinical trial results for this rare-disease drug.
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Merck to address cancer claims linked to diabetes drugs by year-end – Bloomberg
Merck (NYSE:MRK) has found how a potential cancer-causing agent contaminated its blockbuster diabetes drugs and is ready to take steps to resolve the issue by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. In August, the FDA warned that cancer causing nitrosamine called NTTP, was detected in certain samples of sitagliptin,...
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Regeneron (REGN) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights S&P Global, MarketAxess, Penske Automotive, Citizens Community Bancorp and Franklin Electric
Chicago, IL – January 27, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: S&P Global SPGI, MarketAxess MKTX, Penske Automotive Group PAG, Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI and Franklin Electric Co. FELE.
Why Kroger (KR) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
SNDL Starts 2023 With a Key Acquisition: Is It a Game Changer?
Consolidation is inevitable in the cannabis industry, where many companies are struggling to grow and turn a profit. SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has made acquisitions a key part of its strategy in recent years. By doing so, it has been able to transform its business from being just a marijuana grower to both a pot and alcohol retailer. And it has already begun 2023 with a new acquisition that should boost its sales yet again, but is it enough to make the stock a buy?
Six Accounts to Maximize a $500 Investment
Disclaimer: Nothing in this article should ever be considered advice, research or an invitation to buy or sell securities. I am not a financial advisor. One of the most common misconceptions about investing is that we need a ton of money to start. However, that couldn’t be farther from the...
FDA Approves Post-Surgical Keytruda for Lung Cancer Subset
The Food and Drug Administration approved Keytruda, an immunotherapy agent, for patients with stage 1B, 2 or 3A non-small cell lung cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to be given after surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with stage 1B, 2 or 3A non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to the agency.
Wall Street Analysts Think Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Could Surge 38.99%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) have gained 17.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $36.21, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.33 indicates a potential upside of 39%.
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ARE - 1/27/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC (ARE). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ARE rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.
Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Afternoon Chemotherapy Found to Improve Treatment Outcomes in Women With Lymphoma
Chronochemotherapy aims to time drug delivery when the body is the least vulnerable to harmful effects, while the cancer cells are the most vulnerable. Among female patients with lymphoma, afternoon treatment with chemotherapy was found to decrease both mortality rate and cancer recurrence, according to new study findings. Although chemotherapy...
SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RWO
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (Symbol: RWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.28, changing hands as high as $44.48 per share. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Zacks.com featured highlights include Navios Maritime Partners, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aegon, Cowen and Sanofi
Chicago, IL – January 26, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE, Aegon N.V. AEG, Cowen Inc. COWN and Sanofi SNY. 5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now. Price-to-earnings (P/E), given its inherent...
