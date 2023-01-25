College Coach Reveals Shocking Details On Bronny James’ Recruitment Process

Bronny James' college recruitment process has been severely restricted, according to an interested coach.

Credit: John Hulkenberg / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bronny James is among the most hyped prospects of what could be the 2024 NBA Draft class. Despite having a ranking in the 40s as a junior, James is rising up the ranks in his final season with Sierra Canyon High School. He is still a four-star recruit, currently ranked at 28 in the ESPN 100 of prospects from this year's graduating class.

James has been named a McDonalds All-American , an honor bestowed upon the best high school prospects. There is real interest in Bronny as an athlete, with a projected high ceiling because of his explosiveness and athleticism, along with sound fundamentals.

An anonymous college coach has claimed that Bronny's recruiting process hasn't been easy for colleges, as there is extremely restricted access to him, with everything going through his mother before it makes it to him.

“I tried to get involved, but you had to jump through a thousand hoops just to get to the mom. You’re not allowed to talk to the kid. You have to schedule a time on Tuesday or Thursday with the publicist just to talk to the mom.”

There were positives mentioned about Bronny as a prospect as well, with an SEC team expressing regret over not joining the recruitment hunt for Bronny earlier when he wasn't as polished a prospect. He has already selected a pool of colleges he's making his decision, so it'll be interesting to see what he chooses.

Is It Right For Such Treatment To Be Given To Bronny James?

A lot of people are not happy to see such special arrangements being made for a four-star recruit. However, it would be naive to say Bronny is like any other 4-star recruit in basketball. He's the son of LeBron James, who has openly spoken about playing with his son in the NBA . Being LeBron's son guarantees Bronny a spot in any D1 college he wants.

Bronny is also extremely marketable outside of his connections to his father. He has been a popular streamer and has his own fan following. He is still impressionable and young, so Savannah James is naturally trying to protect him from the influence of people that might look to take advantage of him. He isn't like any other recruit and has the luxury of being selective with what he entertains.

His family, who know the basketball world extremely well, are using that luxury to ensure Bronny ends up in the best possible situation. That can't be hated on, as Bronny has to prioritize what's best for him.

