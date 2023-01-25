ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

College Coach Reveals Shocking Details On Bronny James’ Recruitment Process

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0z1O_0kQOXT5l00

Bronny James' college recruitment process has been severely restricted, according to an interested coach.

Credit: John Hulkenberg / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bronny James is among the most hyped prospects of what could be the 2024 NBA Draft class. Despite having a ranking in the 40s as a junior, James is rising up the ranks in his final season with Sierra Canyon High School. He is still a four-star recruit, currently ranked at 28 in the ESPN 100 of prospects from this year's graduating class.

James has been named a McDonalds All-American , an honor bestowed upon the best high school prospects. There is real interest in Bronny as an athlete, with a projected high ceiling because of his explosiveness and athleticism, along with sound fundamentals.

An anonymous college coach has claimed that Bronny's recruiting process hasn't been easy for colleges, as there is extremely restricted access to him, with everything going through his mother before it makes it to him.

“I tried to get involved, but you had to jump through a thousand hoops just to get to the mom. You’re not allowed to talk to the kid. You have to schedule a time on Tuesday or Thursday with the publicist just to talk to the mom.”

There were positives mentioned about Bronny as a prospect as well, with an SEC team expressing regret over not joining the recruitment hunt for Bronny earlier when he wasn't as polished a prospect. He has already selected a pool of colleges he's making his decision, so it'll be interesting to see what he chooses.

Is It Right For Such Treatment To Be Given To Bronny James?

A lot of people are not happy to see such special arrangements being made for a four-star recruit. However, it would be naive to say Bronny is like any other 4-star recruit in basketball. He's the son of LeBron James, who has openly spoken about playing with his son in the NBA . Being LeBron's son guarantees Bronny a spot in any D1 college he wants.

Bronny is also extremely marketable outside of his connections to his father. He has been a popular streamer and has his own fan following. He is still impressionable and young, so Savannah James is naturally trying to protect him from the influence of people that might look to take advantage of him. He isn't like any other recruit and has the luxury of being selective with what he entertains.

His family, who know the basketball world extremely well, are using that luxury to ensure Bronny ends up in the best possible situation. That can't be hated on, as Bronny has to prioritize what's best for him.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance

NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Bryce Young father has surprising NIL comments

Over the past few years, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has become one of the most iconic players in all of college football and earned himself numerous endorsement opportunities. But according to his dad, focusing on those NIL opportunities is “short-term thinking.” Craig Young, the father of Bryce Young, said that players should not Read more... The post Bryce Young father has surprising NIL comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Restrained After Heckler Makes Fun Of Hairline

After a fan started calling LeBron out after a game, a ref held the star Laker back. After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 133 to 115 on Wednesday (January 25), a heckler bashed Lakers star LeBron James for his hairline. In fact, LeBron looked quite frustrated in general after 48 points on his end and yet another lost game. Still, it’s no reason for fans to harass him at his games, as it’s the kind of hate that you don’t want to clap back to.
OREGON STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death

LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Cancer

Legendary tennis player Maria Navratilova has been diagnosed with two types of cancer, according to a statement she released on Monday morning. Navratilova has been diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer, but she says they have both been discovered in the early stages of the progression of the disease, according to an article about the diagnoses published in the New York Post.
The Comeback

Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news

It’s safe to say that Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most popular athletes in the United States right now, especially after multiple record-breaking performances for the Bears this season. But it looks like his sister is now making some major moves in the sports world, as well. On Thursday morning, Read more... The post Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade

An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy